Richard W. Todd, Jr.’s New Book "Angels and Bullies" is the Riveting Story of a Young Girl Who, While Trying to Learn About Life, Finds Herself Overrun by Intense Dreams
North Olmsted, OH, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Richard W. Todd, Jr. has completed his most recent book, “Angels and Bullies”: a gripping story of a young girl who, while attempting to navigate life, finds that her dreams are haunting her waking moments in trying to deliver an important message to her.
A native of the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, author Richard W. Todd, Jr. graduated from Cleveland State University in 2003, which is the same year he was married. Richard is the loving father of one daughter who will soon be attending high school. In his spare time, Richard enjoys traveling and all things related to history.
Richard writes, “Sandra ‘Sandy’ Wood is a kid like any other who is trying to learn the ways of people. Through her life’s journey, she learns that people are not always as they seem on first impressions. As her conflicts with others, and circumstances beyond her control build, Sandra’s dreams begin to haunt her. Not fully understanding what her dreams are trying to tell her, she seeks out the assistance of professional help. With time and growth, Sandra eventually grasps what her subconscious is trying to tell her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Richard W. Todd, Jr.’s book is a thought-provoking read that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Sandra inches closer to discovering the truths her subconscious is attempting to reveal. Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven tale is sure to keep readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Angels and Bullies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
