Author John J. Klingerman, MD’s New Book “The Voice of the Sphinx, Part Two: The Revelation” is a Captivating Sequel Published Posthumously by the Author’s Loving Family
Recent release “The Voice of the Sphinx, Part Two: The Revelation,” from Covenant Books author John J. Klingerman, MD, is a faith-based read filled with the wisdom of the author, a beloved physician and family man, published following his passing. In an effort to continue his legacy, Klingerman’s family now shares his immense talent for writing with the world.
Fort Myers, FL, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John J. Klingerman, MD, a veteran and cherished physician, has completed his new book, “The Voice of the Sphinx, Part Two: The Revelation”: a continuation of the author’s “The Voice of the Sphinx” series devotedly published by his family after his passing.
Klingerman’s daughter-in-law writes, “First and foremost, I thank and praise my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. If I have learned anything through this journey, it is that apart from Him, I can do nothing. I am so gratefully humbled to have received the opportunity to share in the publishing of my father-in-law’s story. He was a gift in my life for over thirty years, and I can assure you that throughout this entire process, I have had such comfort and joy. To be able to sit again with him and hear his words of wisdom is an indescribable gift.
“Thank you for sitting with my father-in-law and listening to his stories of the many beautiful souls whose lives profoundly impacted his journey. Yes, it is a work of fiction; however, knowing that we can only give what we have received is the most exceeding and great realization. May we learn to acknowledge each other as the gifts that God intends for us to be, for only then will we see as He sees.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John J. Klingerman, MD’s new book takes readers on a journey filled with intelligence and wit and powered by undying love. It is the sequel to Klingerman’s novel, “The Voice of the Sphinx, Part One: The Genesis.” Based upon scriptural truth, Klingerman’s series is sure to enrich and inspire.
Along with being a talented physician, John J. Klingerman was also an incredibly gifted writer. In life, his way with words was only shared amongst his patients and loved ones. Now with the help of his family, his work reaches a wider audience than ever before. “The Voice of the Sphinx, Part Two: The Revelation” will not only entertain readers but also remind them that it is never too late to share one’s gift with the world.
Readers can purchase “The Voice of the Sphinx, Part Two: The Revelation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
