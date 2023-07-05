Author John J. Klingerman, MD’s New Book “The Voice of the Sphinx, Part Two: The Revelation” is a Captivating Sequel Published Posthumously by the Author’s Loving Family

Recent release “The Voice of the Sphinx, Part Two: The Revelation,” from Covenant Books author John J. Klingerman, MD, is a faith-based read filled with the wisdom of the author, a beloved physician and family man, published following his passing. In an effort to continue his legacy, Klingerman’s family now shares his immense talent for writing with the world.