Author Gregory Dean’s New Book, "Giving," Explores How Western Christians Have Strayed from Generosity and How to Return to Living in Accordance with Christ's Examples
Recent release “Giving: A Humble Plea to the Western Christian,” from Covenant Books author Gregory Dean, is a stirring and compelling look at how Western Christians have lost touch with Christ's teachings on the generosity of giving of oneself and reveals how one can rectify these failings by making the active choice to return to the Lord's basic principles of loving and caring for one another.
Lewisville, TX, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Dean, a writer, evangelist, and founder of HowGiving.org, has completed his new book, “Giving: A Humble Plea to the Western Christian”: a thought-provoking look at the failings of Western Christianity in relation to generosity, and a powerful call to action for Christians to be as generous as Christ intends for his followers to be.
“I truly believe that—barring the greatest problem of sin (which I only contribute to)—lack of godly generosity is the root of all that is evil and wrong in this world,” writes Dean. “I truly believe that most of the world’s greatest issues would vanish if the people of God stepped up as commanded in the area of generosity. That begins with a changed heart, which comes from faith, which is a gift of God’s grace and is not our own, and that changed heart begins with the gospel.
“For God so loved the world that He gave all. So what does it say about us that we give so little? And please don’t respond with, ‘But we give a lot—much more than others in the world.’ Please hear me—I get that. But God did not call us to be better than others. He calls us higher—to be perfect as He is perfect, to give as He gives, to consider nothing our own.”
Dean continues, “We’re in this together as a world family. Your brother and sister aren’t just the people with whom you share Christmas and Thanksgiving but the total stranger who’s been out of work for twelve months and is discouraged and the girl who thinks demoralizing herself is the only way and the starving child in Nicaragua who has no access to water that’s even close to clean. Our lives are not for comfort—that should not be our pursuit—but, unfortunately, it has been my pursuit for a long time, believing that I truly deserve something more than others even though I’m already blessed beyond imagination.
“That stops now.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gregory Dean’s new book is a profound work intended to inspire self-reflection and challenge the preconceived notions of what being a generous Christian truly is. Eye-opening and deeply poignant, “Giving: A Humble Plea to the Western Christian” is sure to open the minds of its readers and help shift one’s views on how to live a generous life that follows Christ’s teachings and example of the ultimate sacrifice he made for all.
Readers can purchase “Giving: A Humble Plea to the Western Christian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
