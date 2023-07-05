Author Timothy E. Novak’s New Book, "This Night," is a Powerful Novel That Follows the Main Character on an Epic Journey
Recent release “This Night,” from Page Publishing author Timothy E. Novak, is a captivating work that takes readers through the main character’s adventure over the course of one night.
Jordan, MN, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Timothy E. Novak, who currently lives in Jordan, Minnesota, has completed his new book, “This Night”: a gripping and potent novel that introduces a lead character who is about to be faced with many challenges in a city he has lived in for decades and on one night.
“This Night”: “He looked at his cup which was just about empty. Soon it would be back out and onto the street and a city that had seemingly endless amounts of excitement, or danger, is how most would describe it. In addition, it was Saturday night, making everything that much more unpredictable.”
“While it all could be very nerve-racking, he certainly was looking forward to a good, if not big night. He even looked at Pete and thought about saying something but opted not to. Always coming to the realization that his particular enthusiasm was not shared by most in the city.”
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “This Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This Night”: “He looked at his cup which was just about empty. Soon it would be back out and onto the street and a city that had seemingly endless amounts of excitement, or danger, is how most would describe it. In addition, it was Saturday night, making everything that much more unpredictable.”
“While it all could be very nerve-racking, he certainly was looking forward to a good, if not big night. He even looked at Pete and thought about saying something but opted not to. Always coming to the realization that his particular enthusiasm was not shared by most in the city.”
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “This Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories