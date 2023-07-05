LaShawn Harris’s New Book, "Jolena," is an Absorbing Read About a Young Woman’s Search for True Love and the Hardships She Encounters on Her Journey Towards Happiness
Recent release “Jolena,” from Page Publishing author LaShawn Harris, is a surprising and dramatic read about the twists and turns that life takes on the road to true love. Jolena thinks she has finally found the man of her dreams but a shocking accident and a long-kept family secret blow Jolena off course.
Calumet City, IL, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LaShawn Harris, a talented author who has possessed a very active imagination since childhood, has completed her new book, “Jolena”: a gripping and potent story of passion, secrecy, and loss.
“Jolena got into her bed and just stared at her beautiful ring,” writes LaShawn Harris. She just couldn’t believe that she was finally going to be happy and found the man of her dreams. After being so hurt behind everything with Keith, she just knew she wouldn’t find that kind of love ever again. Jolena was very deep in love with Keith, and she just knew, back then, they were going to be married and have a bunch of kids, but turned out, he wasn’t the one God wanted her to be with.
Published by Page Publishing, LaShawn Harris’s captivating tale follows Jolena, a lead collections representative for a big law firm in downtown Chicago. Jolena recently had her heart shattered by her ex-boyfriend Keith and is looking for the right man to settle down with. Keith was her high school sweetheart and who Jolena thought was the love of her life, until he cheated on her and fathered another woman’s child. Keith tries desperately to regain his ex-girlfriend’s favor, but Jolena refuses to turn back.
After praying every day and night for God to bring her the man of her dreams, Jolena meets Aaron. Aaron quickly sweeps her off her feet and seems to have everything Jolena could have ever wished for in a man. The two fall in love, but when Aaron is involved in a devastating car accident, Jolena’s fairytale starts to fall apart. Further hardships come when Jolena’s mother reveals a shocking secret. Can Aaron still be her prince charming?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Jolena” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
