LaShawn Harris’s New Book, "Jolena," is an Absorbing Read About a Young Woman’s Search for True Love and the Hardships She Encounters on Her Journey Towards Happiness

Recent release “Jolena,” from Page Publishing author LaShawn Harris, is a surprising and dramatic read about the twists and turns that life takes on the road to true love. Jolena thinks she has finally found the man of her dreams but a shocking accident and a long-kept family secret blow Jolena off course.