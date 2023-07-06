Author Matthew Fronimos’s New Book, "The Road to Lentekada," Shares the Author’s Meaningful Journey and Search for His Ancestral Home in Greece
Recent release “The Road to Lentekada,” from Page Publishing author Matthew Fronimos, takes readers on a journey to Greece where he searches for tangible evidence of his roots, including the actual homes of his grandparents who immigrated to America in the second decade of the twentieth century.
Farmington, MI, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Fronimos, a freelance writer who is fascinated with language, culture, and history, has completed his new book, “The Road to Lentekada”: an extraordinary work that takes readers through the author’s old neighborhood, which includes a visit to his former apartment, as well as a tour through the former Hellenikon Air Base, which had been closed and left abandoned for more than twenty-five years. Of course, no trip to Greece is complete without a jaunt to see the antiquities and a voyage to the islands.
For the majority of the journey, the author takes readers to the small town of Kyparissia in the southwestern Peloponnese where he sets out to learn more about his ancestors and where they once lived. He seeks to find the mystical village of Lentekada, a place that his father spoke of but one that he could never find on a map. Whether by chance or divine appointment, the author had a series of encounters that enabled him to make a trip to Lentekada, which provided the opportunity to traverse the rugged road that his ancestors once traveled.
The favorable hand of serendipity continued to point him in the right direction as he met second cousins, people of whom he had no previous knowledge before this 2016 trip. He was treated with incredible kindness and warmth as these relatives welcome him home to the patrida, his homeland, though he was born and raised in the United States. They also assisted with sharing information that helped arrange the puzzle pieces of the amazing family story.
Author Matthew Fronimos is retired from a career in international logistics management and has provided English as a second language (ESL) training to clients across the globe for more than thirteen years, which included a six-year stint in South Korea. Through this language training, he has created an extensive number of articles and lesson materials, which have helped many clients to reach their language learning goals. In addition to his students in Korea, he has worked with language learners from Mexico, Brazil, Spain, France, Germany, Slovakia, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, China, and Japan.
Matthew has written for various blogs and publications on the subject of sports and spirituality, with a particular emphasis on ice hockey. He is a lifelong student of the game. He coached at the university and high school levels and continues to play hockey. While serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War, he wrote a paper for an economics course, which predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union, in 1983. Currently, Matthew lives in Farmington, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
Matthew writes, “In America today, people spend thousands of dollars and thousands of hours pursuing their hobbies and interests, whether that be playing or watching sports, collecting things of value such as classic cars, visiting historical sites, and numerous other activities that bring them joy. In my case, I have chosen to spend a significant portion of my time and money on genealogical research. This is not a task that was imposed on me like the responsibilities dictated by an employer. Instead, this desire rose up from within and became a labor of love.”
He continues, “From 2007 through 2013, I was blessed with the opportunity to live and work in South Korea, one of the most rewarding periods in my life. My role in Korea was to teach English, first to children and then to university students and adults. I absolutely loved this job. During that time, I developed a great affinity for the Korean people and their culture. One of the things that I admired most about the Korean people was the respect and honor that they rendered toward their ancestors. This showed up in numerous ways in Korean society, such as at the Chuseok festival, and with their use of a special linguistic pattern called jondaemal, where they use honorifics to speak with respect to people who are older.”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Fronimos’s one-of-a-kind work invites readers to accompany the author on his true-life pilgrimage as he searches for his ancestral home.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “The Road to Lentekada” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
For the majority of the journey, the author takes readers to the small town of Kyparissia in the southwestern Peloponnese where he sets out to learn more about his ancestors and where they once lived. He seeks to find the mystical village of Lentekada, a place that his father spoke of but one that he could never find on a map. Whether by chance or divine appointment, the author had a series of encounters that enabled him to make a trip to Lentekada, which provided the opportunity to traverse the rugged road that his ancestors once traveled.
The favorable hand of serendipity continued to point him in the right direction as he met second cousins, people of whom he had no previous knowledge before this 2016 trip. He was treated with incredible kindness and warmth as these relatives welcome him home to the patrida, his homeland, though he was born and raised in the United States. They also assisted with sharing information that helped arrange the puzzle pieces of the amazing family story.
Author Matthew Fronimos is retired from a career in international logistics management and has provided English as a second language (ESL) training to clients across the globe for more than thirteen years, which included a six-year stint in South Korea. Through this language training, he has created an extensive number of articles and lesson materials, which have helped many clients to reach their language learning goals. In addition to his students in Korea, he has worked with language learners from Mexico, Brazil, Spain, France, Germany, Slovakia, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, China, and Japan.
Matthew has written for various blogs and publications on the subject of sports and spirituality, with a particular emphasis on ice hockey. He is a lifelong student of the game. He coached at the university and high school levels and continues to play hockey. While serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War, he wrote a paper for an economics course, which predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union, in 1983. Currently, Matthew lives in Farmington, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
Matthew writes, “In America today, people spend thousands of dollars and thousands of hours pursuing their hobbies and interests, whether that be playing or watching sports, collecting things of value such as classic cars, visiting historical sites, and numerous other activities that bring them joy. In my case, I have chosen to spend a significant portion of my time and money on genealogical research. This is not a task that was imposed on me like the responsibilities dictated by an employer. Instead, this desire rose up from within and became a labor of love.”
He continues, “From 2007 through 2013, I was blessed with the opportunity to live and work in South Korea, one of the most rewarding periods in my life. My role in Korea was to teach English, first to children and then to university students and adults. I absolutely loved this job. During that time, I developed a great affinity for the Korean people and their culture. One of the things that I admired most about the Korean people was the respect and honor that they rendered toward their ancestors. This showed up in numerous ways in Korean society, such as at the Chuseok festival, and with their use of a special linguistic pattern called jondaemal, where they use honorifics to speak with respect to people who are older.”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Fronimos’s one-of-a-kind work invites readers to accompany the author on his true-life pilgrimage as he searches for his ancestral home.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “The Road to Lentekada” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories