Author T.D. Lee’s New Book, “The Mephelist Chronicles: In Search of Atarian’s Stone,” Follows a Challenging Quest Filled with Unforeseen and Fantastical Obstacles
Recent release “The Mephelist Chronicles: In Search of Atarian’s Stone,” from Page Publishing author T.D. Lee, is a captivating fantasy novel that takes readers along with four adventurers on a quest to preserve the world as they know it.
New York, NY, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T.D. Lee has completed his new book, “The Mephelist Chronicles: In Search of Atarian’s Stone”: an engaging fantasy novel that follows four mighty adventurers—a tall fighter, a halfling, a dwarven thief, and a human cleric—who have just completed their self-appointed task and are heading toward a kingdom to secure gainful employment when a mysterious illusion appears, telling them that a powerful artifact known as Atarian’s Stone has been stolen. If it is not recovered, the world as they know it will soon come to an end. They are to search out Mephelist, the cursed/blessed sage, to aid in their quest to retrieve the stone.
Their task will not be an easy one, as they will be confronted by bandits, dangerous creatures, a powerful wizard and his minions, and even the temple itself. With time running out, they must overcome these obstacles that seem to appear every step of their way as they race to see if they can save their world.
Lee writes, “My name is Mephelist, but I am also known as the all-knowing sage or the one who knows all and by a dozen other names given to me in the different tongues of the many races of our world. How I ever got to reach this point in my life is far beyond my own understanding. At the time of my birth, there was much talk of killing me, for most people thought that I was some sort of demon child. As my good fortune would have it, those around me feared the demon child so greatly that none would do the deed. They were all terrified that my alleged demon father would retaliate against them for harming his son. I find it ironic that the people who feared me the most were also the same ones responsible for keeping me alive, for those were the same ones who also cared for me during my infancy and childhood. The thought that they would be dragged by some unknown demon (or devil or perhaps worse) to the farthest depths of the abyss for the neglect of his offspring kept most of the adults around me in sheer terror. If the truth had been known that both of my parents were human, my life might have then ended. Fortunately, this was not so, and it was deemed destined that I should survive.”
Published by Page Publishing, T.D. Lee’s enthralling tale invites readers to discover how the journey of these mighty and mystical adventurers will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Mephelist Chronicles: In Search of Atarian’s Stone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
