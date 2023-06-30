P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Travel Club Enjoys Networking Event in Nashville, Tennessee
Manhasset, NY, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Long Island-based women’s empowerment organization, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) just returned from a networking trip to Nashville, Tennessee. Members of P.O.W.E.R. enjoyed four days of networking, learning, and fun in Music City.
Although P.O.W.E.R. is headquartered on Long Island, the organization has members from all over the United States and Canada. The Travel Club was designed to bring these members together to experience travel, adventure, and new business connections.
Tonia DeCosimo, P.O.W.E.R.’s founder and president, led the group, exploring the best of what the city has to offer. Members enjoyed Ole Red, the music venue named and inspired by the song “Ole Red,” sung by Blake Shelton; learned to line dance at the iconic Wildhorse Saloon; did some shopping at Bevē Boutiques; pedaled their way through the streets on The Nashville Pedal Tavern, and toured the famous Grand Ole Opry.
“Tonia created a perfect combination of group activities, relaxing time and all the best the city has to offer, said P.O.W.E.R. member Francesca Caputo-Giuliano. “She gathered a group of women from every walk of life and in a short time a connection was made. Fun, love and laughter were felt throughout the weekend! Magic happens when women come together and sisterhood is shared - I cannot wait for the next destination!”
The theme of the trip was “Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good” and guests attended lectures on the topic from experts in several fields. “It is so empowering when intelligent and inspiring women from different geographic areas, industries, and professions get together,” said DeCosimo. “We also all learned so much, both professionally and personally from our keynote speakers and P.O.W.E.R. members, Dr. Kelly Mattone, Kathy Sempecos, and Dr. Maria Levada who all spoke about the 'Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good' concept.”
“This was my first trip and I did not know many of the attendees,” said P.O.W.E.R. member Patricia Olivieri. “From the moment I arrived, I was greeted and made to feel welcomed by everyone. The itinerary had the perfect balance of networking, personal growth, and time to bond with all of the guests.”
P.O.W.E.R.’s Travel Club was created last year with the intention of bringing members together to gather in person, to learn, make new friends, foster business relations, and inspire new ideas. The group has visited Italy and Naples, Florida in addition to the most recent Nashville destination. More exciting trips are in the works. Some will be overnights and others will be multiple days. Each event will be different and may include important keynote speakers, educational components and fun activities.
For more information about joining P.O.W.E.R. or the P.O.W.E.R. Travel Club, visit powerwoe.com or email tonia@powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
