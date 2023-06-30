Author Dr. Chet Weld’s New Book, “God Is in the Crazy,” is a Collection of Miracle Accounts and the Story of the Author’s Recovery from a Life of Substance Abuse
Recent release “God Is in the Crazy: With Astounding Miracles and Reflections on the Peaceful Life,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Chet Weld, discusses how the Lord can guide His followers through any struggle that life presents. Drawing on lessons learned from many miracles, God’s word, and from his personal journey with the Lord, Dr. Weld encourages his readers to look towards God in times of crisis, knowing that He will show them the way back to the light.
Marana, AZ, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Chet Weld, a loving husband, pastor, musician, and worship leader who earned his EdD in Counseling Psychology, has completed his new book, “God Is in the Crazy: With Astounding Miracles and Reflections on the Peaceful Life”: a stirring testament to the incredible power of God that can help His followers overcome any of life’s trials, no matter how daunting.
“‘God Is in the Crazy’ invites the reader to witness how God can suspend laws of time and space in order to save us from dangers and bestow blessings,” writes Dr. Weld. “If you’ve felt broken and desperate, forsaken and faithless, the many miracles of this book will give you hope.
“After [my] journey through drug and alcohol abuse, and his seasons in what the Bible calls ‘the waste howling wilderness’ of life’s trials and heartaches, [my] hope in God has never stopped growing. This book will help you find refuge and strength during similar times in the wilderness!
“And while God’s ways are often inscrutable, you’ll gain insights into why faith in Him is never in vain. You’ll learn how ‘God draws straight with crooked lines,’ the advantages of ‘downward mobility,’ and how ‘the wilderness equals power.’ Along with reflections on ways to receive deep peace, ‘God Is in the Crazy’ will help you walk more confidently into your fulfilling destiny!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Chet Weld’s new book will reveal to readers how God can help to see anyone through their darkest times if they are willing to open up their hearts and minds to His divine wisdom and guidance.
Readers can purchase “God Is in the Crazy: With Astounding Miracles and Reflections on the Peaceful Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
