Authors L Alfred Jenkins & E Hope Jenkins’s New Book, “The Rise and Triumph of Methodism,” Explores How Methodism is Intertwined with America's Founding
Recent release “The Rise and Triumph of Methodism,” from Covenant Books authors L Alfred Jenkins & E Hope Jenkins, is a fascinating and in-depth exploration of the way in which democracy and early Wesleyan Methodism were used to create the philosophical concept behind America's founding principles of egalitarian universalism.
Easley, SC, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L Alfred Jenkins & E Hope Jenkins, a husband-and-wife team, have completed their new book, “The Rise and Triumph of Methodism”: a compelling look at how the principles of democracy and Methodism were the two founding factors that led to the birth of the United States of America and how it has persevered despite America’s ongoing issues that leave the nation divided.
“This book tells the story of how American democracy and early Wesleyan Methodism wed,” writes Jenkins and Jenkins. “It is the story not of the institutional church but of a concept fathered by John Wesley and American democracy—egalitarian universalism. Anytime something new appears, it needs an engine to push it along. Francis Asbury, his circuit riders, America’s early poets, and the Black slaves became that engine.
“This book will show how egalitarian universalism, as defined by the New Testament, became the concept that guided the development of America’s new democracy. The book will also show how this revolutionary concept was squeezed when the Civil War rushed in. Had it not been for the gospel writer and his Luke–Acts, American democracy and Methodism might have been forever lost.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L Alfred Jenkins & E Hope Jenkins’s new book is a thought-provoking read that will open the minds of readers, allowing them to better understand the ways in which Methodism helped to forge American democracy.
Readers can purchase “The Rise and Triumph of Methodism” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
