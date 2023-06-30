Authors L Alfred Jenkins & E Hope Jenkins’s New Book, “The Rise and Triumph of Methodism,” Explores How Methodism is Intertwined with America's Founding

Recent release “The Rise and Triumph of Methodism,” from Covenant Books authors L Alfred Jenkins & E Hope Jenkins, is a fascinating and in-depth exploration of the way in which democracy and early Wesleyan Methodism were used to create the philosophical concept behind America's founding principles of egalitarian universalism.