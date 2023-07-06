Author Dr. Michael Bunch’s New Book, “Selah! So It Is Said, Let It Be Done!” is a Stirring Exploration of How Christian Ideals and Values Can be Applied to Any Situation

Recent release “Selah! So It Is Said, Let It Be Done!” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael Bunch, is a series of short stories that challenge readers to consider what they might do in each situation, and reveal how a strong relationship with Christ and faith in the Lord can carry one through whatever trials and struggles they might be facing in life.