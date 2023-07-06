Author Dr. Michael Bunch’s New Book, “Selah! So It Is Said, Let It Be Done!” is a Stirring Exploration of How Christian Ideals and Values Can be Applied to Any Situation
Recent release “Selah! So It Is Said, Let It Be Done!” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael Bunch, is a series of short stories that challenge readers to consider what they might do in each situation, and reveal how a strong relationship with Christ and faith in the Lord can carry one through whatever trials and struggles they might be facing in life.
Bryan, TX, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Michael Bunch has completed his new book, “Selah! So It Is Said, Let It Be Done!”: a thought-provoking collection of short stories designed to explore the ways in which the Lord provides for his followers and reveal how one can apply Christian teachings to almost any life circumstance and experience.
Born in Waltham, Massachusetts, Dr. Michael Bunch spent much of his life traveling nationally and internationally due to his father’s career in the U.S. Air Force. Following his high school graduation, Dr. Bunch earned two doctorates, three master’s degrees, a bachelor’s degree, and an associate degree, and served thirty-two years in the USAF Reserves as a civil engineer officer, rising to the rank of colonel. A licensed architect and interior designer, Dr. Bunch has taught at the college level for ten years and been an architect for over forty years. Currently, he resides in Bryan, Texas, and teaches at Blinn College. In addition to his educational achievements, the author has acquired over thirty copyrights, one patent, and has published seven books of short stories.
Dr. Bunch shares, “This book is intended to introduce life situations which many of us experience. Some are very serious, and others are more lighthearted. But all of them are intended to induce the reader to think about what they might do in these circumstances and how to apply the Christian guiding principles to them. This book is intended to help the reader to read, think and grow into a more mature Christian.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Michael Bunch’s new book is inspired by the author’s experience as a foster father while living in Houston, Texas, and the trials that many of his foster children faced in their life. Through his writings, Dr. Bunch explores how the Lord reaches out to offer love, compassion, and infinite opportunities to those who place their faith in him and his unending salvation.
Readers can purchase “Selah! So It Is Said, Let It Be Done!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
