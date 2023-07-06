Author William Donald Snyder’s New Book, "366 Days of Thought-Inspiring Poetry," Inspires Gratitude and Evokes Positive Feelings for All Readers
Recent release “366 Days of Thought-Inspiring Poetry,” from Page Publishing author William Donald Snyder, is inspired mainly by everyday events and highlights the blessings in daily life.
Weston, FL, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William Donald Snyder, who began writing poetry as a hobby during his teenage years, has completed his new book, “366 Days of Thought-Inspiring Poetry”: a book of compelling poetry written to open the mind to one’s inner emotion, often invoking a smile or even a tear.
Originally from Weymouth, Massachusetts, author William Donald Snyder grew up in sunny South Florida. William enjoys spending time with family and relaxing when he is not running his HVAC business.
As a naturally gifted writer, William has written poems for family and friends for many decades. After much consideration, and coaxing from his wife, he decided to submit his work for publication. His poems are an assortment of genres, such as uplifting, spiritual, sweet, romantic, condolences, and intrigue, to name a few. His hope is that his writing will speak to someone when they need it most.
Published by Page Publishing, William Donald Snyder’s inspiring work fills the reader’s day with joy, motivation, and love.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “366 Days of Thought-Inspiring Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Originally from Weymouth, Massachusetts, author William Donald Snyder grew up in sunny South Florida. William enjoys spending time with family and relaxing when he is not running his HVAC business.
As a naturally gifted writer, William has written poems for family and friends for many decades. After much consideration, and coaxing from his wife, he decided to submit his work for publication. His poems are an assortment of genres, such as uplifting, spiritual, sweet, romantic, condolences, and intrigue, to name a few. His hope is that his writing will speak to someone when they need it most.
Published by Page Publishing, William Donald Snyder’s inspiring work fills the reader’s day with joy, motivation, and love.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “366 Days of Thought-Inspiring Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories