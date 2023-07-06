Author Georganne Aldrich’s New Book "Midnight Ramblings" is a Stirring Collection of Short, Autobiographical Vignettes Offering a Glimpse of Her Nine Fascinating Decades

Recent release “Midnight Ramblings,” from Page Publishing author Georganne Aldrich, is a candid memoir recalling myriad facets of her long and well-lived life, from her astonishing career in the arts and romantic adventures to the darker sides of her privileged childhood, with sensitivity, humor, and grace.