Author Jerry L. Copley Jr.’s New Book, "Real World Finance," is an Insight Guide for Readers to Learn Financial Literacy and Take Control of Their Economic Future
Recent release “Real World Finance: Boost Your Financial Literacy as All Schools Have Failed to Do,” from Page Publishing author Jerry L. Copley Jr., is a comprehensive guide to understanding one’s finances, designed to help students, young adults, and readers with less financial education understand financial concepts that they can apply to improve their quality of life.
Kingston, OH, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jerry L. Copley Jr. has completed his new book, “Real World Finance: Boost Your Financial Literacy as All Schools Have Failed to Do”: a complete and extensive read aimed at helping readers of all backgrounds gain a better understanding of economics, and what choices they can make in order to better their financial standing and ultimately gain financial freedom.
After graduating from Peebles High School in 1984, author Jerry L. Copley Jr. attended Shawnee State Community College, later completing his Bachelor of Science in mathematics and chemistry degree at Ohio University in 1988. He taught middle school math and high school chemistry in New Boston, Ohio, and eventually left the field of teaching and took a position as a laboratory technician at Centrus, a uranium-enrichment facility in Piketon, Ohio. While working, he continued his education and ultimately became interested in economics and the plight of conditions affecting both rural communities and inner-city populations.
Once the author secured a job at a vocational school in Chillicothe, Ohio, he began working towards his master’s in educational leadership, and shortly afterward completed superintendent coursework as well. With the financial meltdown in 2008, Copley Jr. truly became intrigued by finance and economics. During this time, he started reevaluating his economic value system, taking finance courses, reading books on the economy and inequality, and studying taxation and completed his Master of Science in business administration degree. He began to understand that many in our society do not have basic financial literacy or the economic knowledge to succeed and prosper anywhere in rural America.
“As a former mathematics teacher and a master’s degree recipient, I have witnessed a decline in basic mathematical abilities and financial literacy over the past twenty years,” writes Copley Jr. “It is disheartening. To witness the anxieties people struggle with in their everyday lives—especially when due to reliance on credit—prompted me to do something. I decided to write a book to break down even complex financial concepts into understandable terms. Over the years, I have talked with business owners, bank mortgage lenders, sales professionals, finance managers, and college and high school students, along with coworkers, about the many financial topics individuals encounter throughout their lives. To be honest, I was somewhat surprised by the lack of understanding around basic financial concepts like budgeting, compensation and remuneration, insurance, credit, investments, and even taxation.
“Education has always been an integral part of my life. I believe in the total education of the individual, not just subject-matter expertise. An education that can last throughout a lifetime is complex yet simple, timeless yet timely, and most importantly, it builds a foundation that is needed for ultimate success. This book, ‘Real World Finance: Boost Your Financial Literacy as All Schools Have Failed to Do,’ builds the financial education that seems to be missing from society today. It details financial concepts necessary to guide the individual through a lifetime of experiences and endeavors. The financial topics include budgets, credit, insurance, investments, retirement, and worker compensation with fringe benefits and taxes, all tailored to an individual’s personal financial life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry L. Copley Jr.’s insightful novel is inspired by the author’s desire to educate those lacking financial literacy to gain better control over their financial situation, gaining freedom and economic independence. By sharing his years of experience with his readers, Copley Jr. aims to help others understand concepts that can make their life a little easier, reduce their anxieties, and lead them to more financial security and stability.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Real World Finance: Boost Your Financial Literacy as All Schools Have Failed to Do” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
After graduating from Peebles High School in 1984, author Jerry L. Copley Jr. attended Shawnee State Community College, later completing his Bachelor of Science in mathematics and chemistry degree at Ohio University in 1988. He taught middle school math and high school chemistry in New Boston, Ohio, and eventually left the field of teaching and took a position as a laboratory technician at Centrus, a uranium-enrichment facility in Piketon, Ohio. While working, he continued his education and ultimately became interested in economics and the plight of conditions affecting both rural communities and inner-city populations.
Once the author secured a job at a vocational school in Chillicothe, Ohio, he began working towards his master’s in educational leadership, and shortly afterward completed superintendent coursework as well. With the financial meltdown in 2008, Copley Jr. truly became intrigued by finance and economics. During this time, he started reevaluating his economic value system, taking finance courses, reading books on the economy and inequality, and studying taxation and completed his Master of Science in business administration degree. He began to understand that many in our society do not have basic financial literacy or the economic knowledge to succeed and prosper anywhere in rural America.
“As a former mathematics teacher and a master’s degree recipient, I have witnessed a decline in basic mathematical abilities and financial literacy over the past twenty years,” writes Copley Jr. “It is disheartening. To witness the anxieties people struggle with in their everyday lives—especially when due to reliance on credit—prompted me to do something. I decided to write a book to break down even complex financial concepts into understandable terms. Over the years, I have talked with business owners, bank mortgage lenders, sales professionals, finance managers, and college and high school students, along with coworkers, about the many financial topics individuals encounter throughout their lives. To be honest, I was somewhat surprised by the lack of understanding around basic financial concepts like budgeting, compensation and remuneration, insurance, credit, investments, and even taxation.
“Education has always been an integral part of my life. I believe in the total education of the individual, not just subject-matter expertise. An education that can last throughout a lifetime is complex yet simple, timeless yet timely, and most importantly, it builds a foundation that is needed for ultimate success. This book, ‘Real World Finance: Boost Your Financial Literacy as All Schools Have Failed to Do,’ builds the financial education that seems to be missing from society today. It details financial concepts necessary to guide the individual through a lifetime of experiences and endeavors. The financial topics include budgets, credit, insurance, investments, retirement, and worker compensation with fringe benefits and taxes, all tailored to an individual’s personal financial life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry L. Copley Jr.’s insightful novel is inspired by the author’s desire to educate those lacking financial literacy to gain better control over their financial situation, gaining freedom and economic independence. By sharing his years of experience with his readers, Copley Jr. aims to help others understand concepts that can make their life a little easier, reduce their anxieties, and lead them to more financial security and stability.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Real World Finance: Boost Your Financial Literacy as All Schools Have Failed to Do” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories