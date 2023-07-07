Author Jerry L. Copley Jr.’s New Book, "Real World Finance," is an Insight Guide for Readers to Learn Financial Literacy and Take Control of Their Economic Future

Recent release “Real World Finance: Boost Your Financial Literacy as All Schools Have Failed to Do,” from Page Publishing author Jerry L. Copley Jr., is a comprehensive guide to understanding one’s finances, designed to help students, young adults, and readers with less financial education understand financial concepts that they can apply to improve their quality of life.