Author Dr. Zee’s New Book, “Why the Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub,” is a Funny and Charming Story of Two Siblings and a Friendly Alligator Who Decides to Make a Visit
Recent release “Why the Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Zee, is a captivating and unforgettable tale that centers around two siblings, who are astounded when an unannounced visitor shows up at their doorstep and makes himself comfortable in their bathtub of all spaces.
Schaumburg, IL, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Zee, a licensed social worker living in the Midwest, has completed her new book, “Why the Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub”: an adorable tale that follows a brother and sister who must figure out why a mysterious visitor has arrived at their home unannounced, and invaded their bathtub.
Dr. Zee writes, “Siblings are shocked to discover a large alligator at their doorstep. Should they let him in? How will their journeys end? Is this alligator a friend or foe? Come along with these siblings, … and, you’ll be really glad you did so!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Zee’s enthralling tale is a delightful journey that will keep young readers engaged as the siblings try to understand why an alligator has appeared at their home, claiming they had planned his visit. Brimming with colorful and vibrant artwork that helps bring Dr. Zee’s story to life, “Why the Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub” is sure to bring joy to readers of all ages and keep them coming back to experience this wonderful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Why the Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Dr. Zee writes, “Siblings are shocked to discover a large alligator at their doorstep. Should they let him in? How will their journeys end? Is this alligator a friend or foe? Come along with these siblings, … and, you’ll be really glad you did so!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Zee’s enthralling tale is a delightful journey that will keep young readers engaged as the siblings try to understand why an alligator has appeared at their home, claiming they had planned his visit. Brimming with colorful and vibrant artwork that helps bring Dr. Zee’s story to life, “Why the Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub” is sure to bring joy to readers of all ages and keep them coming back to experience this wonderful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Why the Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories