Robert Devon’s New Book, "The Seven Anomaly," is a Fascinating Tale That Centers Around Humanity's Hero SEVEN as He Trains His Team to Save Humans from Extinction
New York, NY, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Devon has completed his most recent book, “The Seven Anomaly”: a captivating science-fiction fantasy adventure that follows mankind’s last hope as he sets out on a mission to assemble a team that will rise up and defeat the countless enemies that hope to destroy the human race and take complete control over Earth.
As a child, author Robert Devon would use his imagination to entertain himself by creating entirely new and strange imaginative worlds, whether outside or in his bedroom. As an adult, the forty-seven-year-old husband and father has worked a plethora of typical day jobs to support his family. He feels these jobs have prepared him to be able to expand his imagination to tell terrific stories. From fast food to janitor and maintenance to coaching and mentoring to insurance agent, he now takes his stab at being an author. Even in adulthood, his imagination still takes him places, and now he looks to share his imagination with the world.
Devon writes, “SEVEN wakes up from cryostasis in a dystopian world where humanity is on the brink of extinction. Humanity has become the bottom of the food chain, as different entities seek to conquer all human life left on the planet. World War III has decimated the earth, and only SEVEN and his cohorts, the Black Unit, can bring balance back to the world. But first, he must go on a quest to find all his team members and then train them before they can attempt to save the world. Standing in their way are powerful androids, extraordinary cyborgs, and gifted mutated humans called brood, who all seek the opportunity of dominating what’s left of the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Devon’s book is the first installment in the author’s “The SEVENth Anomaly Epic” and will take readers on a thrilling journey through a fully realized world, brimming with suspense and unique, unforgettable characters. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, can SEVEN and his friends restore humanity’s place as the superior race on Earth, or will one of the other factions gain world domination?
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Seven Anomaly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
