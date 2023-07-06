Dee R. Edgeworth’s New Book, "The High Ground," Explores How the Modern Problems of America Can be Remedied by Applying the Civic Virtues of the Nation's Founders
Apple Valley, CA, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dee R. Edgeworth, a former career state and federal prosecutor for thirty-five years in California and Washington, D.C., has completed his most recent book, “The High Ground: Why Civic Virtue Matters to America”: an inspiring series of the true civic virtues of the American Founders, and why they are relevant and poignant for America’s survival in the twenty-first century.
A frequent instructor for federal and state law enforcement agencies, author Dee R. Edgeworth has received several awards for his creative teaching techniques. Edgeworth concluded his career with a three-year assignment as the U.S. Department of Justice Regional Legal Advisor to North Africa, assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Rabat, Morocco, where he developed and conducted training programs in counterterrorism. The author and his wife, Nadine, have five children and nine grandchildren, and in his spare time, he enjoys reading biographies, writing, engaging in volunteer church service, and running.
Edgeworth writes, “America is at a crossroad. Current public opinion surveys report that Americans believe that the country is on the wrong track, and they are broadly pessimistic about the future. Diminishing social trust, lack of civility, and promotion of individualism over community has resulted in a country that is discontented, fractious, alienated, and divided. What is happening to our American values and virtues?
“Our American Founders believed that the government cannot secure the rights of individuals without a necessary moral foundation, and they were praised as examples of virtue. What were the virtues and values that were so important to the American Founders, and are they relevant today?
“Focusing on the lives of these early leaders will reemphasize the importance of these virtues, and the power of their examples will teach us lessons that we can apply to the challenges we are facing today as we strive to attain the high ground.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dee R. Edgeworth’s book shares several real-life accounts from the lives of the American Founders, how they demonstrated American virtues, and how their examples can be used as a blueprint for modern-day Americans to address the ongoing issues the nation faces to this day. Through his writings, Edgeworth hopes to inspire readers to better understand what true American virtues are, and how they can begin implementing them in their everyday lives to make a difference and work towards betterment of the American people, as the nation’s founders once strived for.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The High Ground: Why Civic Virtue Matters to America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
