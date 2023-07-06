Solomon Pournia’s New Book, “THE PROMISED LAND OF ISRAEL: An In-Depth Look at Zionism in the Quran and in Jewish History,” Offers New Perspectives on Complex Issues
New York, NY, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Solomon Pournia has completed his most recent book, “THE PROMISED LAND OF ISRAEL: An In-Depth Look at Zionism in the Quran and in Jewish History”: an interesting work that offers well-documented accuracy and authenticity of the quoted facts, rendering them beyond malicious interpretation.
Author Solomon Pournia received his medical degree from the Düsseldorf Medical Academy in Germany. However, history and religion were the other two fields he pursued and researched alongside his main profession as a physician. Nonetheless, the factual information contained in this book, so relevant to the Middle East crises and the Arab-Israeli issue, has not been revealed and remained hidden from Muslims around the world and Westerners. The need for enlightenment and clarification could not stop him from announcing and revealing the truth. He hopes that this first release will spark a tremendous awakening that will lead to insight and the loss of bigotry.
Pournia writes, “Not too long ago, my old-time peer from my years in German medical school brought me some souvenirs while visiting me in Los Angeles, including a volume of the Quran with its German translation. While reading, I came across the first pro-Zionist (or, historically defined, the first pro-Israelite) verse in the Quran, and this was very surprising to me. Soon, the index of this version of the Quran became a great help in searching through the ayahs and finding others dealing with the same issue. Continuing my targeted search, I discovered evidence confirming the gravity of the first ayah in relation to other ayahs, all of which I will explain in detail in this book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Solomon Pournia’s book tackles very sensitive topics and serves as an eye-opener for Muslim politicians, traditional clerics, Muslims in general, and interested Westerners.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “THE PROMISED LAND OF ISRAEL: An In-Depth Look at Zionism in the Quran and in Jewish History” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Published by Fulton Books, Solomon Pournia’s book tackles very sensitive topics and serves as an eye-opener for Muslim politicians, traditional clerics, Muslims in general, and interested Westerners.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “THE PROMISED LAND OF ISRAEL: An In-Depth Look at Zionism in the Quran and in Jewish History” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
