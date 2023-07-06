Wakai Senshi’s Newly Released “Rise of Influence: The Revised Version” is an Action-Packed Tale of Good Versus Evil
“Rise of Influence: The Revised Version,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wakai Senshi, is a vibrant fiction that draws from the author’s love of scripture and Asian cultures paired with martial arts to provide readers an edge of your seat adventure.
New York, NY, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rise of Influence: The Revised Version”: an engrossing reading experience that offers a host of dangerous foes and affable heroes. “Rise of Influence: The Revised Version” is the creation of published author Wakai Senshi, a Nashville, Tennessee native now residing in Clarksville, Tennessee. He is a graduate of Nashville School of the Arts class of 2001 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Senshi shares, “Join street fighters Taiyra Morioka and Hu Feng Cheng as they are thrust into battle against the satanic forces of the Daughters of Damnation and Lord Tokachi. On their journey they encounter the legendary heroine, the Angel Goddess, and her allies. The very state of the world and their souls are at stake in this epic adventure.
“In Japan, follow Gregg Marshall, former member of the black budget United States covert operations unit called Buffer Zone, as he seeks revenge for his family against his most hated enemy, the Black Demon and his ninja clan. What is the Black Demon's connection to Lord Tokachi and the impending doom looming over Asia? Join our heroes as they discover the total depravity of man, the true nature of the demonic, and the overwhelming incomparable power and love of God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ in the Evil Within Vol. 1 Rise of Influence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wakai Senshi’s new book is the flagship volume in the “Evil Within” series.
Consumers can purchase “Rise of Influence: The Revised Version” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rise of Influence: The Revised Version,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
