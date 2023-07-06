Pastor Christine Peebles’s Newly Released “Behold the Lamb of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out of the Tribe of Judah is Coming” is an Informative Discussion of Jesus
“Behold the Lamb of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out of the Tribe of Judah is Coming,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Christine Peebles, shares a thought-provoking examination of scripture that describes what to expect upon the return of Jesus.
Swainsboro, GA, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Behold the Lamb of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out of the Tribe of Judah is Coming”: an encouraging impetus for personal reflection and spiritual growth. “Behold the Lamb of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out of the Tribe of Judah is Coming” is the creation of published author Pastor Christine Peebles, a loving mother of two who entered the ministry on August 5, 1981.
Pastor Peebles shares, “Behold the Lamb of God. Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion out of the tribe of Judah is coming.
“Talking about beholding the Lamb of God, John the Baptist was at Bethabara, beyond Jordan, preaching repentance and baptizing. The Bible said in John 1:29, 'The next day John sees Jesus coming unto him and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.'
“The Lion out of the tribe of Judah is coming, saying, 'Woe! Woe! Woe!' It is written in Revelation 8:13, 'And I beheld and heard an angel flying through the midst of heaven, saying with a loud voice, woe, woe, woe, to the inhabitants of the earth.'
“Woe means grief, anguish, or afflictions. I learned that a lion roars when it is full. Well, the Lion out of the tribe of Judah is full of sins, abominations, and wickedness possessing the land. The Lion out of the tribe of Judah is coming, and he is roaring.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Christine Peebles’s new book will bring clarity to key scripture that presents a vivid description of Christ’s return.
Consumers can purchase “Behold the Lamb of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out of the Tribe of Judah is Coming” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behold the Lamb of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out of the Tribe of Judah is Coming,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
