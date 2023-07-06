Pastor Christine Peebles’s Newly Released “Behold the Lamb of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out of the Tribe of Judah is Coming” is an Informative Discussion of Jesus

“Behold the Lamb of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out of the Tribe of Judah is Coming,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Christine Peebles, shares a thought-provoking examination of scripture that describes what to expect upon the return of Jesus.