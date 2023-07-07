Donald R. Greathouse’s Newly Released "Poetic Reflections for Today’s World" is a Vibrant Arrangement of Varied Themes That Will Entertain and Inspire
“Poetic Reflections for Today’s World,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald R. Greathouse, is an enjoyable anthology that brings readers into each installment as they consider the inspiration that prompted the thoughtful verse found within.
Huntington, WV, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Poetic Reflections for Today’s World”: a heartfelt selection of thought-provoking poetry. “Poetic Reflections for Today’s World” is the creation of published author Donald R. Greathouse, a writer of short inspirational stories and prose within which he creates a new level of thinking for the reader. He was born in West Virginia in the ’50s and is a graduate from Marshall University. Greathouse would go on to experience an eclectic career course before retiring from a thirty-eight-year career with a Fortune 500 company.
Greathouse shares, “Time is nothing more than a series of brief moments strung together by life. For many, those brief moments during their life’s timeline are composed of a mixture of emotions—i.e., happiness, sadness, solitude, disbelief, and denial.
“Hopefully, this book will bring peace and enjoyment to the reader, allowing you to reflect within your own life, and at times, give you a new and different perspective or awareness. Its reflection of past and current-day stories, in a poetic format, will enlighten your thinking and perhaps become one of your new favorite reads for both entertainment and inspiration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald R. Greathouse’s new book will entertain while challenging readers to a fresh perspective and renewed appreciation for life’s blessings.
Consumers can purchase “Poetic Reflections for Today’s World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poetic Reflections for Today’s World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
