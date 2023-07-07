Sharon Rose Grossi’s Newly Released "Angels and Anecdotes" is an Engaging Collection of Personal Stories of Divine Intervention
“Angels and Anecdotes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Rose Grossi, is a deeply personal account of experiences that cemented the author’s connection with and faith in God.
Morris, IL, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Angels and Anecdotes”: a potent reminder of God’s hand upon our lives. “Angels and Anecdotes” is the creation of published author Sharon Rose Grossi.
Grossi shares, “After keeping journals for years, it never entered my mind to write a book. But then COVID-19 hit, and everything changed. I wanted to do something meaningful. I picked up my pen and started writing about all the times I felt the presence of angels. There was one as a child. The rest happened when I was an adult. As I wrote the stories, I felt a tingling along my spine. I thought, If this affects me this way, perhaps others would like to read these stories.
“I never dreamed that there were so many times when I either heard a voice or a music box that played a few notes. By the time I had been writing for a couple months, I had all these chapters. I would tell one story to a few friends in my home. Then at a gathering, I would tell another. From the reaction of the people, I came to the conclusion that I had indeed written a book. Then I found Christian Faith Publishers and sent it in to be published. I have been very excited to see my book in print. I also encourage others to feel the joy of time spent in the presence of angels.
“Thank you for reading and feel free to tell others about my book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Rose Grossi’s new book will encourage readers to reflect on moments when divine intervention could be at work within their own lives.
Grossi’s story is shared in hopes of empowering others in their spiritual growth through providing insight into her own journey.
Consumers can purchase “Angels and Anecdotes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angels and Anecdotes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
