Joey Porter’s Newly Released “Portals to the Past: Volume II” is an Enjoyable Collection of Five Short Stories Rooted in Scripture
“Portals to the Past: Volume II,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joey Porter, is a thoughtful collection of stories that draw inspiration from the Word of God to present familiar biblical figures in a new light.
Cave City, AR, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Portals to the Past: Volume II”: an articulate and entertaining biblical fiction treasury. “Portals to the Past: Volume II” is the creation of published author Joey Porter, a dedicated husband, Army veteran, and former deputy sheriff who helped raise fifteen foster children and operated a small farm.
Porter shares, “Portals to the Past Volume II is a collection of five short stories that are biblically rooted both in the Old and New Testament.
“The first story is about the life of Enoch. Travel along with him as he grows up walking with God. Take a peek inside the unique friendship that they enjoyed together that started when he was a young boy. The story ends when Methuselah takes over as the patriarch when Enoch makes an unusual departure.
“The second story is about a religious teacher, Haniah, who reaps what he sows after contracting leprosy. After spending a year as an outcast, he has an encounter with Jesus that gives him a second chance. See the lives that are changed once he is shown compassion and given a new look on life.
“The third story is about Rahab who falls in love as a young lady. Tragedy strikes and sends her down the wrong path. After years of emotional loneliness, she gets a second chance when she goes against her people to help two foreign spies.
“The fourth story starts out with Lazarus getting sick. His sister Martha then Dr. Luke try to help him recover, but things only get worse. Read how God can take a tragedy and turn it into something good.
“The last story is about the life of Joseph. It starts with his engagement with Mary. Follow Joseph as the angel of God sends him to various towns with his wife in order to protect young Jesus. Catch a glimpse into what he felt trying to be the father of God’s only-born son. The story ends with one of several possibilities of what happened to Joseph.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joey Porter’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers witness familiar figures in a fresh and encouraging light.
Consumers can purchase “Portals to the Past: Volume II” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Portals to the Past: Volume II,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Porter shares, “Portals to the Past Volume II is a collection of five short stories that are biblically rooted both in the Old and New Testament.
“The first story is about the life of Enoch. Travel along with him as he grows up walking with God. Take a peek inside the unique friendship that they enjoyed together that started when he was a young boy. The story ends when Methuselah takes over as the patriarch when Enoch makes an unusual departure.
“The second story is about a religious teacher, Haniah, who reaps what he sows after contracting leprosy. After spending a year as an outcast, he has an encounter with Jesus that gives him a second chance. See the lives that are changed once he is shown compassion and given a new look on life.
“The third story is about Rahab who falls in love as a young lady. Tragedy strikes and sends her down the wrong path. After years of emotional loneliness, she gets a second chance when she goes against her people to help two foreign spies.
“The fourth story starts out with Lazarus getting sick. His sister Martha then Dr. Luke try to help him recover, but things only get worse. Read how God can take a tragedy and turn it into something good.
“The last story is about the life of Joseph. It starts with his engagement with Mary. Follow Joseph as the angel of God sends him to various towns with his wife in order to protect young Jesus. Catch a glimpse into what he felt trying to be the father of God’s only-born son. The story ends with one of several possibilities of what happened to Joseph.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joey Porter’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers witness familiar figures in a fresh and encouraging light.
Consumers can purchase “Portals to the Past: Volume II” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Portals to the Past: Volume II,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories