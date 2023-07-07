Michele Johnson, M.A.’s New Book, "The Black Sheep Book: Breaking the Silence and the Cycle" is an Eye-Opening Guide to Overcoming Generational Abuse
Budd Lake, NJ, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michele Johnson, M.A., founder of Bumped Bruised and Blessed aiding victims of narcissism, has completed her most recent book, “The Black Sheep Book: Breaking the Silence and the Cycle”: a gripping and potent personal testimony and informative resource on familial emotional abuse.
“Growing up in a dysfunctional unit is one of the most confusing and overwhelming feelings for a child to deal with,” says Johnson. “As an adult, identifying the root of this element is a relief as well as a daunting disappointment. Narcissistic abuse is often overlooked as the cause of suffering for unsuspecting victims because of the covert, intentionally concealed nature of the mistreatment.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michele Johnson, M.A.’s book helps readers identify patterns of narcissistic abuse and break free from the cycle. Johnson graduated cum laude with a master’s degree in psychology, but she is also uniquely adept to speak on the subject of generational abuse as a survivor of it herself. Johnson’s dysfunctional upbringing with an abusive mother and enabling father, along with a romantic entanglement with a narcissist, led her to become passionate about victim advocacy.
A self-identified “black sheep” of her family, Michele Johnson, M.A. writes about how fellow black sheep hold the key to breaking abusive familial cycles. Being different from the rest of her family made her stronger and gave her the clarity to identify the abuse happening to her. In “The Black Sheep Book,” Johnson shares her personal struggle with narcissistic abuse as well as critical information on how to break the vicious cycle.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Black Sheep Book: Breaking the Silence and the Cycle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
