Karen Kazimer Shockley’s Newly Released "Angels, Saints, and Spirits: Through Her Own Experience" is a Thoughtful Spiritual Memoir That Celebrates God’s Protection
“Angels, Saints, and Spirits: Through Her Own Experience,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Kazimer Shockley, is a concise and empowering discussion of key moments when the author felt the presence of divine intervention.
Ashburn, VA, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Angels, Saints, and Spirits: Through Her Own Experience”: a touching message of God’s continued care for his creation. “Angels, Saints, and Spirits: Through Her Own Experience” is the conception of published author Karen Kazimer Shockley.
Shockley shares, “Do you feel like you can’t explain many events that happen in your daily life? Karen feels this way too. In Angels, Saints, and Spirits, Karen takes you through real-life experiences that seem to be precipitated by spiritual events. As you read her stories, you, too, will be able to identify times in your life when the unexplained has no apparent rhyme or reason. It just happens. That is the time to look beyond yourself and into the world of a greater power.
“The events depicted in this book helped solidify Karen’s belief in Christianity. As you read these stories, she hopes that you, too, can understand those times when God has intervened in a most special way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Kazimer Shockley’s new book will encourage readers to be mindful of spiritual intervention and God’s blessings.
Consumers can purchase “Angels, Saints, and Spirits: Through Her Own Experience” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angels, Saints, and Spirits: Through Her Own Experience,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
