Loveforce International Releases "A Night In Paradise" and "A Restraining Order"
Santa Clarita, CA, July 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 7, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is entitled “A Night In Paradise,” the other is entitled “Restraining Order.”
The latest Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “A Night In Paradise.” A Night In Paradise is a chill smooth Jazz song. Instrumentally it is led by an electric guitar and synthesizer with an interspersed sax and angelic voices throughout but deep in the background creating an ambient feel. The piece attempts to evoke memories of good times with friends and lovers in a laid back atmosphere.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Restraining Order.” Musically, it is a funky up-tempo Soul song. It is fierce in its instrumentation and its lyrics. The beat of the song is fast and peppy. Lyrically, the song is about a guy who was taken advantage of by his girl friend and he proceeds to enumerate all of the ways she has done him wrong. You will understand why there is a restraining order out on this woman.
“We have two great songs this week, from completely different musical worlds,”
said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. One is a romantic Smooth Jazz instrumental and the other is everything opposite that, it’s fast and as non romantic as you can get. They are both however, great fun to listen to,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
