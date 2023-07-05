BriAsh Media: A Digital Oasis for Authors, Announces Submissions Opening in July
Anniston, AL, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BriAsh Media, an innovative and non-traditional publishing company founded by the dynamic sister duo, Ashley Blackwell and Brianna Blackwell, is thrilled to announce the official opening of author submissions during the month of July. As a virtual space of creative freedom for storytellers with a passionate pen, BriAsh Media is dedicated to empowering authors and catapulting their brilliant minds and captivating tales into the literary world.
With a strong emphasis on supporting diverse voices and fostering literary excellence, BriAsh Media seeks to revolutionize the publishing industry by offering an online hub for writers to flourish. The company's mission is to provide an inclusive platform that nurtures creativity and allows writers to fully express their unique perspectives.
Co-CEO Ashley Blackwell shared her excitement about this significant milestone: "We founded BriAsh Media with the vision of creating an unconventional publishing house that breaks free from traditional constraints. Our mission is to empower authors and celebrate their creativity, while at the same time, promoting inclusivity and amplifying diverse voices in literature."
BriAsh Media's commitment to literary guidance and collaboration sets it apart from conventional publishing houses. Through careful mentorship and support, the company strives to cultivate raw talent, refine storytelling skills, and help authors craft impactful narratives that resonate with readers.
Co-CEO Brianna Blackwell added, "We believe that every storyteller deserves a chance to shine, regardless of their background or experience. Our digital doors will officially open on August 14, 2023, and we cannot wait to discover the exceptional stories that await us during our July submissions period."
Starting July 1until July 31, authors are invited to submit their manuscripts via BriAsh Media's website: www.briashmedia.com. Whether urban, fantasy, romance, mystery, or young adult, BriAsh Media is open to a divergent range of genres and hopes to offer a microphone to voices wanting to be heard.
About BriAsh Media:
BriAsh Media is a forward-thinking and non-traditional publishing company co-founded by sisters Ashley Blackwell and Brianna Blackwell. Established in 2023, the house takes pride in its unwavering commitment to publishing compelling and thought-provoking works that leave a lasting impact on readers. With an eye for originality, BriAsh Media continues to push the boundaries of multi-dimensional publishing, forging connections between talented authors and eager readers worldwide.
Contact
Brianna Blackwell
256-875-5037
www.briashmedia.com
