Author Kathy Whang’s New Book, "Just Saying: Tiny Stories, Thoughts, and Musings," is a Series of Reflections and Stories Based on Observations from the Author's Life

Recent release “Just Saying: Tiny Stories, Thoughts, and Musings,” from Page Publishing author Kathy Whang, is a compelling assortment of different short stories and essays inspired by various moments and people throughout the author's lived experiences. Insightful and engaging, Whang uses these stories and musings to explore aspects of the human condition and the beauty of life itself.