Author Kathy Whang’s New Book, "Just Saying: Tiny Stories, Thoughts, and Musings," is a Series of Reflections and Stories Based on Observations from the Author's Life
Recent release “Just Saying: Tiny Stories, Thoughts, and Musings,” from Page Publishing author Kathy Whang, is a compelling assortment of different short stories and essays inspired by various moments and people throughout the author's lived experiences. Insightful and engaging, Whang uses these stories and musings to explore aspects of the human condition and the beauty of life itself.
Alameda, CA, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Whang, who holds both a BA in psychology and a certificate in creative nonfiction from UCLA, has completed her new book, “Just Saying: Tiny Stories, Thoughts, and Musings”: a fascinating collection of varied writings and other ruminations inspired from situations and people encountered by the author at various stages of life.
Six years into her retirement, author Kathy Whang began her professional career in aerospace, cycled through software engineering, banking, business operations, and ended in law firm administration. Retirement has allowed her to pursue her passion of writing full-time, which is now her new personal career. Kathy’s short stories and essays explore the human experience with humor and empathy for both the extraordinary and the mundane. Constantly exploring new territory with her writings, Whang is unafraid to address the painful, consider the contrary, or celebrate the wonder of just being. Currently residing in northern California, Kathy is just minutes away from her California grandchildren and wishes New Jersey was just around the corner so her East Coast grandchildren were as close.
“‘Just Saying’ is a gathering of short stories, thoughts, and subjects presented in a random format,” writes Whang. “There is no sequence or timeline to follow. You can start anywhere and even stop in the middle if that’s your preference. Or read from beginning to end. That would be my preference, of course. Each piece is meant to stand on its own just like the characters and experiences that inspired this collection.
“I hope you find something on each page or in each story that will bring you a smile or a tear, an aha moment, or even an ‘I knew that’ confirmation, reassurance, or the simple knowledge that we aren’t alone in life’s journey. I hope my words do justice to those people and experiences that have shaped and blessed my life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kathy Whang’s riveting series is the author’s second book, the first being a memoir entitled “Who Me: Two Birds, Fifteen Cats, Two Dogs, One Hamster, Two Turtles, and Goldfish.” Brimming with interesting characters and scenarios that blend the right amount of humor and seriousness, “Just Saying” is a delightful and unique read that is sure to keep readers invested and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Just Saying: Tiny Stories, Thoughts, and Musings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
