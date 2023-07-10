LaTonya R. Forrest’s Newly Released “Standing on the Promises of God” is an Empowering Message of God’s Continued Offer of Salvation
“Standing on the Promises of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaTonya R. Forrest, is a touching memoir that balances personal reflections on personal and spiritual growth with an impactful message of promise and God’s redemptive love.
Homewood, IL, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Standing on the Promises of God”: a passionate message of hope and empowerment. “Standing on the Promises of God” is the creation of published author LaTonya R. Forrest, a dedicated mother of four who holds an associate’s degree in general business from Malcolm X College and a bachelor of science degree in technical management with an emphasis in small business management and entrepreneurship from DeVry University. She is also a member Sigma Beta Delta, an international honor society for business management and administration.
Forrest shares, “To every woman, man, boy, or girl who has struggled with poverty, rejection, isolation, church hurt, answering their call to ministry, or whatever assignment that God has called you to do, know that you can overcome any obstacle. First, just believe the promise that God has made to you and believe that despite whatever you have been through, God is going to pull you through. God is going to bring that promise to pass. Just trust the process. The process does not change the promise. Your process brings you to the promise. It is my prayer that through this writing, someone is being encouraged, strengthened, and restored to the church. Don’t give up on God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaTonya R. Forrest’s new book shares a deeply personal message and insight into the varied experiences that bring each of us closer to God.
Consumers can purchase “Standing on the Promises of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Standing on the Promises of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
