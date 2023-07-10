Becky Hensley’s Newly Released "Each Step I Take" is an Encouraging Story of One Woman’s Journey to Healthier Habits and Lasting Weight Loss
“Each Step I Take,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Becky Hensley, is a heartwarming story of spiritual and personal growth as the author reflects on life, love, family, and the importance of health.
Weaverville, NC, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Each Step I Take”: an empowering message of hope for others facing similar challenges. “Each Step I Take” is the creation of published author Becky Hensley, a dedicated wife and talented pianist.
Hensley shares, “Just when I was at one of my lowest points in life and thought I could not lose weight, God spoke to me through a morning prayer, and this is the reason I have written my book, Each Step I Take. God, you have directed Donnie and our WW story from start to finish. I pray for each one of you who struggle with weight issues to please take time to read what God has done for us and what God can do for you. It’s never too late to start. Now being a senior citizen myself, I know exactly what senior citizens say: 'I can’t lose weight. It’s too late for me.' Well, think again. Donnie and I were both in our sixties when we started. I was 71 years old when I reached my goal and lost 215 pounds, and Donnie was 75 years old and lost 165 pounds. I always say, 'If Becky and Donnie can do it, you can too.' Keep a song in your heart!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Becky Hensley’s new book shares an intimate look into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Each Step I Take” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Each Step I Take,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
