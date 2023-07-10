Sharon Graham’s Newly Released “It May Not Have Been Easy... But Was Absolutely Perfect: A mother’s story of her son’s passing.” is a Potent Memoir
“It May Not Have Been Easy... But Was Absolutely Perfect: A mother’s story of her son’s passing.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Graham, is a powerful look into a mother’s heartbreak and healing journey following the passing of her beloved son.
Dammeron Valley, UT, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “It May Not Have Been Easy... But Was Absolutely Perfect: A mother’s story of her son’s passing.”: an uplifting message of hope for anyone who has faced a similar experience. “It May Not Have Been Easy... But Was Absolutely Perfect: A mother’s story of her son’s passing.” is the creation of published author Sharon Graham. She is a dedicated wife and mother of four who was born and raised in Alberta, Canada, where most of her family still resides. Her family resided in California for most of her married life until a recent retirement from Scott’s employment led them to southern Utah where they currently live. Fluent in Spanish, Sharon taught English as a Second Language for over twenty-six years.
Graham shares, “'Mom, he’s not moving,' Mariah commented.
“'What do you mean he’s not moving? Mariah, what happened.? Is Dalen okay? I need to know if my son is alive. Can you tell me if my son is alive?' I said as I’m standing in line at the checkout.
“'Mom, I don’t know, they won’t let me see him. There’s a lot of blood, Mom. What do I do?' Mariah stated in a panic.
“'Mariah, are you okay? Please, you need to tell me that you are okay and that my son is alive! Mariah, I love you. I love you so much. I just need to know about Dalen,' I insisted.
“A parent’s worst nightmare would be that horrific phone call when the most devasting news possible comes, and what do you do in that very life altering moment, and after?
“This story is about the passing of a son and the tragedy that a family faced, and what they experienced in those awful moments. However, this story is more about all the miracles that followed and continued to come. You will see within this book what happens when we let God lead our lives, we are abundantly and profoundly blessed, and we call them ‘Miracles.’
“This is a story of how one person truly did influence hundreds of lives around them. One did make the difference, a very positive difference. In this story, that one person was her son. This is a story written by a mother sharing of her son’s passing, and how everything just became absolutely perfect with all that followed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Graham’s new book will bring readers an intimate look into the myriad of emotions and challenges that a family faced following the passing of a child.
Graham shares in the hope of reaching others in need of comfort and God’s grace during the grieving process and beyond.
Consumers can purchase “It May Not Have Been Easy... But Was Absolutely Perfect: A mother’s story of her son’s passing.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It May Not Have Been Easy... But Was Absolutely Perfect: A mother’s story of her son’s passing.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Graham shares, “'Mom, he’s not moving,' Mariah commented.
“'What do you mean he’s not moving? Mariah, what happened.? Is Dalen okay? I need to know if my son is alive. Can you tell me if my son is alive?' I said as I’m standing in line at the checkout.
“'Mom, I don’t know, they won’t let me see him. There’s a lot of blood, Mom. What do I do?' Mariah stated in a panic.
“'Mariah, are you okay? Please, you need to tell me that you are okay and that my son is alive! Mariah, I love you. I love you so much. I just need to know about Dalen,' I insisted.
“A parent’s worst nightmare would be that horrific phone call when the most devasting news possible comes, and what do you do in that very life altering moment, and after?
“This story is about the passing of a son and the tragedy that a family faced, and what they experienced in those awful moments. However, this story is more about all the miracles that followed and continued to come. You will see within this book what happens when we let God lead our lives, we are abundantly and profoundly blessed, and we call them ‘Miracles.’
“This is a story of how one person truly did influence hundreds of lives around them. One did make the difference, a very positive difference. In this story, that one person was her son. This is a story written by a mother sharing of her son’s passing, and how everything just became absolutely perfect with all that followed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Graham’s new book will bring readers an intimate look into the myriad of emotions and challenges that a family faced following the passing of a child.
Graham shares in the hope of reaching others in need of comfort and God’s grace during the grieving process and beyond.
Consumers can purchase “It May Not Have Been Easy... But Was Absolutely Perfect: A mother’s story of her son’s passing.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It May Not Have Been Easy... But Was Absolutely Perfect: A mother’s story of her son’s passing.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories