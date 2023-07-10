Minnie Belle Webb’s Newly Released "A Mother’s Journey" is a Vibrant Autobiography That Shares a Peek Into Simpler Days Growing Up in a Large Family
“A Mother’s Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Minnie Belle Webb, is an engaging memoir that shares personal reflections and observations growing up in a farming community during the early 1900s and into adulthood.
Cookeville, TN, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Mother’s Journey”: a delightful window into the past. “A Mother’s Journey” is the creation of published author Minnie Belle Webb, who was born on March 3, 1916, in Cullman, Alabama. However, she lived most of her life in Middle Tennessee. She began to write her book of memories while in her eighties and finished just before her death at ninety. Her utmost wish would be for her stories to minister to everyone who reads them.
Webb shares, “The Bible says, 'It is the goodness of God which draws men to salvation.'
“This book of our mother’s memories tells story after story of God’s unmerited favor in the lives of His children, how He intervened in the lives of our parents again and again, keeping them and calling them into a deeper walk with Him.
“Our mother shared both happiness and heartbreak in these pages. But more than anything else, she shared her trust in a loving God who was her closest companion and dearest friend.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Minnie Belle Webb’s new book shares emotionally charged moments of triumph and tragedy as Webb recounts key moments that shaped a life of determined faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Mother’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Mother’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
