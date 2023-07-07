Joanne S. Valente’s Newly Released "Joanne’s God Happenings: Believe It or Not" is a Spiritually Driven Memoir That Explores Key Experiences of Faith
“Joanne’s God Happenings: Believe It or Not,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne S. Valente, is a concise but impactful look into the author’s personal experiences with divine purpose.
Milbank, SD, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Joanne’s God Happenings: Believe It or Not”: a heartfelt testimony to the grace of God. “Joanne’s God Happenings: Believe It or Not” is the creation of published author Joanne S. Valente.
Valente shares, “You don’t know me from Adam or Eve, but you will after you read this book. God has been after me since childhood. I have felt His presence very heavily during much of my life, and there hasn’t really been anyone else worth talking to about it—no one around who could relate as I could. Or no one who would let go of their inhibitions and talk openly about God in their lives to the point I’d know they were real in the Lord. These pages are me, real in the Lord—whether you believe them or not does not matter to me. What matters to me is that I write them as the Lord, and I lived them. At this point of beginning, I don’t see myself writing of 'God’s happenings' as they occurred chronologically, but as the Spirit solicits me. And I have given Him my will to do so. Come, Lord Jesus, and let’s do the will of our Father, together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne S. Valente’s new book will encourage others in their understanding and pursuit of a deep connection with God within their own journeys.
Valente shares in celebration of all God has provided her and the lessons learned along the way as she purposefully sought God in every day.
Consumers can purchase “Joanne’s God Happenings: Believe It or Not” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Joanne’s God Happenings: Believe It or Not,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
