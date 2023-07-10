Paula S. Alston’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Amazing Amos" is a Charming Collection of Stories That Follow the Antics of an Animated Great Dane
“The Adventures of Amazing Amos,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula S. Alston, is a delightful treasury that contains cleverly presented tidbits of advice related to the concepts of faith and grace.
Norfolk, VA, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Amazing Amos”: a fun juvenile fiction that explores a series of unexpected learning experiences in the life of a young pup. “The Adventures of Amazing Amos” is the creation of published author Paula S. Alston, a mother of three who previously taught middle school for eleven years. Mrs. Alston holds a Master of Music degree in harp performance from West Chester University and a Bachelor of Music Education degree from East Carolina University.
Alston shares, “The Adventures of Amazing Amos is a short collection of children’s stories loosely based on the antics of a spirited and lovable Great Dane once owned by the author. Her dog was often the center of attention and not necessarily for good reasons. But he was always loved despite his misgivings. In this collection, what makes Amos so amazing is that he receives grace no matter what he does.
“Amazing Amos is adopted by a family who loves and cares for him very much. The family tries to train him and curb his appetite for mischievous and silly antics. After arriving at his new home, Amos endlessly finds new ways to get in trouble.
“The family sends Amos to obedience school, the circus, and the Army desperately hoping the training he receives will help him settle down and behave. But no matter where he goes, Amos’s playfulness takes over, and he starts a commotion.
“Whenever Amos gets in trouble, a blinking golden halo appears over his head as if asking for grace, and like the author’s dog, he is always forgiven. Amos is eventually introduced to Mandy, another Great Dane. Amos is enthralled with her, while Mandy lovingly puts up with him. Over time, Mandy instills a sense of peace and calm to everyone’s delight.
“The book describes, in a way relatable to children, the role forgiveness plays in our lives. Through the wonderful grace God extends to each of us every day and through Jesus Christ, we are all forgiven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula S. Alston’s new book will delight young imaginations as they race to see what Amos gets into next.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Amazing Amos” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Amazing Amos,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
