Susanne Beeman’s Newly Released "Christmas Beau" is a Sweet Holiday Tale That Finds an Adventurous Dachshund Causing Mischief
“Christmas Beau,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susanne Beeman, is a charming holiday adventure that offers a light-hearted tale of a loving family and a pampered pet.
Winnsboro, LA, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Christmas Beau”: a warm tale of Christmas traditions and unexpected shenanigans. “Christmas Beau” is the creation of published author Susanne Beeman, an educator and counselor who lives with her husband Craig and two sons in a rural Louisiana community.
Beeman shares, “’Twas the day before Christmas when all through the home,
Beau, the dachshund, was starting to roam.
He smelled, and he scratched, and he searched here and there,
He looked high and low and under the chair.
The sights and the smells were so enticing,
What happened next was most surprising”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susanne Beeman’s new book will delight and entertain as young readers race to see what Beau will get into next.
Consumers can purchase “Christmas Beau” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christmas Beau,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
