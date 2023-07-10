Author P. B. Child’s New Book, “Commitment,” Follows a Married Couple Who Finds More Than They Bargained for While Investigating a Construction Matter for Their Boss
Recent release “Commitment,” from Covenant Books author P. B. Child, centers around Patrick and Josefina, partners in business and life, who are sent to figure out the issues surrounding a failing construction project in Puerto Rico. Finding their marital bonds tested by corporate greed, Patrick and Josefina will rely on their friends as they fight back against the criminals they uncover.
New York, NY, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P. B. Child, who currently resides with his wife in California and enjoys birding and photography, has completed his new book, “Commitment”: a compelling story of a married couple who, while traveling for work, find their professional and romantic lives under scrutiny.
“‘Commitment’ is the story of a couple sent to unravel the mystery of a failing construction project,” writes Child. “Patrick and Josefina, partners in life who first came together in 'Forgiven,' are tasked with putting a project in Puerto Rico back on track at the behest of their boss and mentor, Sandeep. Along the way, the danger and corruption afflicting the project puts stress on both their professional lives and their marriage. Aided by the friends they cultivated on previous Puerto Rico work, the couple strikes back, bringing the situation to a shocking climax and putting their faith and marriage to the test.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, P. B. Child’s new book draws upon the author’s own experiences working in the construction industry and provides readers with a thought-provoking experience as they follow Patrick and Josefina through their marital and professional woes. Thought-provoking and suspenseful, “Commitment” is a character-driven tale that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion, leaving them wanting more.
Readers can purchase “Commitment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
