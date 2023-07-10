Author P. B. Child’s New Book, “Commitment,” Follows a Married Couple Who Finds More Than They Bargained for While Investigating a Construction Matter for Their Boss

Recent release “Commitment,” from Covenant Books author P. B. Child, centers around Patrick and Josefina, partners in business and life, who are sent to figure out the issues surrounding a failing construction project in Puerto Rico. Finding their marital bonds tested by corporate greed, Patrick and Josefina will rely on their friends as they fight back against the criminals they uncover.