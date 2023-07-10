Jeff "Chappy" Chapman’s New Book, "Slow Down! A Dad's Simple Advice to His Children and to the World," is a Much-Needed Reminder Not to Take Life for Granted
Recent release “Slow Down! A Dad's Simple Advice to His Children and to the World,” from Page Publishing author Jeff "Chappy" Chapman, is a guide to having the right priorities in the internet age. With the pressure of social media, it’s easy to feel behind in life. But instead of speeding up, Chapman proposes that slowing down is the way to relieve modern stressors.
Abilene, TX, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff "Chappy" Chapman, a devoted family man who has enjoyed a successful career in law enforcement, has completed his new book, “Slow Down! A Dad's Simple Advice to His Children and to the World”: a gripping and potent testimony to putting loved ones first and having the right priorities in life.
“For many years, I’ve dreamed about writing this book,” says Chapman. “The idea came to me somewhere around 2006 when I had an eye-opening conversation with one of my young children. At that time, I found myself constantly occupied with life. She would come to me and ask for my attention in some way or another. I found myself doing what most of us do, that is to simply say, ‘I’m busy right now. Maybe some other time.’ I remember in this moment, she became very sad and asked, ‘Daddy, do you ever think there will be a time when you are not too busy for me?’ That question hit me with the force of a freight train! It continued to haunt me deep into the night.
“This experience led me to a lifelong self-improvement journey. I’ve come a very long way; however, make no mistake about it, I still have a long way to grow. My intention in writing this book is to simply share an alternate perspective to what is typically taught by the world at large.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff "Chappy" Chapman’s fascinating tale critiques the way modern society is based on instant gratification. Chapman has found that the expectation of immediate results often leads to disappointment and heartbreak. Social media promotes a lifestyle of “go, go, go.” However, speeding through life tends to force one to forget what is truly important.
Jeff “Chappy” Chapman’s book urges the internet age to return to simpler sentiments. In the era of social media, it is easier than ever to connect with others. Then why is it that the world feels so disconnected and divided? Throughout his long career in law enforcement, Chapman has had to learn to balance his career aspirations with family life. Chapman explains to readers how less is more, and slowing down to appreciate time with loved ones is what life is all about.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "Slow Down! A Dad's Simple Advice to His Children and to the World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
