Jeff "Chappy" Chapman’s New Book, "Slow Down! A Dad's Simple Advice to His Children and to the World," is a Much-Needed Reminder Not to Take Life for Granted

Recent release “Slow Down! A Dad's Simple Advice to His Children and to the World,” from Page Publishing author Jeff "Chappy" Chapman, is a guide to having the right priorities in the internet age. With the pressure of social media, it’s easy to feel behind in life. But instead of speeding up, Chapman proposes that slowing down is the way to relieve modern stressors.