PHOREE Real Estate Launches Beta Program in Dubai, Ushering in a New Era in Real Estate
Dubai, UAE - PHOREE Real Estate, a comprehensive digital real estate platform, has announced the launch of its beta program in Dubai. This pioneering initiative is set to transform the property market by offering a full spectrum of digital services, including InstantSell™, EasyBuy™and Fractional Ownership of fully managed real estate portfolios will be the next step on the horizon.
PHOREE: A New Era in Real Estate
PHOREE is leading the charge in digitizing the distressed real estate asset purchase and sale process. By providing instant liquidity in the market, PHOREE is transforming the way property transactions are conducted, setting the stage for a more efficient, transparent, and accessible future in the real estate industry.
InstantSell™: A Quick Property Sales System
PHOREE an iBuyer real estate company in the UAE and the Middle East, PHOREE's InstantSell™ service enables property owners to receive an offer for their property within 24 hours of completing the process. This unique service reduces the stress and uncertainty associated with traditional property sales, ensuring a quick and hassle-free experience.
EasyBuy™: Simplifying Property Purchasing online for International Investors
PHOREE's EasyBuy™ service simplifies the property purchasing process, providing buyers with an effortless and transparent digital experience. From searching for the perfect property to finalizing the transaction, EasyBuy™ ensures a smooth online journey for buyers without paying huge commissions.
Democratizing Property Investment with Fractional Ownership
PHOREE will offer fractional ownership of fully managed real estate portfolios, enabling investors to access lucrative investment opportunities with a smaller capital outlay. Their transparent and secure platform ensures that investors can confidently participate in the thriving real estate market. It’s open for accredited investors now.
A Vision for the Future
Founded by a team of professionals with a vision to reduce the complexity and uncertainty associated with property transactions, PHOREE's mission is to help people make intelligent choices quickly. As a pioneering digital platform, PHOREE is transforming the real estate landscape in the UAE and other parts of the world, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create a new era of property transactions.
The Team Behind the Vision
At the helm of PHOREE's success is its top management team, each member boasting extensive experience in their respective fields.
Munawar Abadullah, an American self-made entrepreneur with multiple successful exits from ventures he started from the ground up, leads the team as the founder. He is a graduate of Columbia Business School, Stanford Business School.
Chaudhari Mubasher, with 25 years' experience in software engineering, brings his expertise in full ownership for end-to-end delivery of product, technical roadmaps, and systems architecture. He is a graduate of London Metropolitan University, UK, and holds a master's degree in Computer Science.
Christopher Inserra, with more than four decades of experience in business, has held leadership positions within the world’s top financial institutions, including Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and First National Bank of Omaha. His reputation rests on his impeccable integrity, his deep understanding of business operations, and his ability to negotiate and make winning, mutually beneficial deals.
A Word from the CEO
In a statement, CEO Munawar Abadullah said, "The PHOREE Real Estate Marketplace platform provides instant liquidity to sellers through algorithmically determined, instantaneous appraisals and offers. We are not just launching a beta program; we are unveiling a vision for the future of real estate. Our mission at PHOREE is to help people make intelligent choices quickly, and our innovative digital platform is a testament to that commitment. We are excited to lead the charge in transforming the real estate landscape in the UAE and other parts of the world."
Join the Digital Revolution of Real Estate Investing
PHOREE Real Estate invites you to join them on their journey as they continue to innovate and redefine the world of real estate. Visit www.phoree.ae to explore their comprehensive range of services and discover how PHOREE is modernizing the property market.
For more information, please contact: +971549908590 or admin@phoree.ae
About PHOREE Real Estate: PHOREE is a Digital Real Estate Platform with comprehensive digital services in the property market. PHOREE is currently buying and selling properties in Dubai, offering a full spectrum of services in the real estate industry, including InstantSell™, EasyBuy™.
Munawar Abadullah
+971549908590
phoree.ae
+7186501444
Munawar Abadullah
+971549908590
phoree.ae
+7186501444
