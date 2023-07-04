PHOREE Real Estate Launches Beta Program in Dubai, Ushering in a New Era in Real Estate

Dubai, UAE - PHOREE Real Estate, a comprehensive digital real estate platform, has announced the launch of its beta program in Dubai. This pioneering initiative is set to transform the property market by offering a full spectrum of digital services, including InstantSell™, EasyBuy™and Fractional Ownership of fully managed real estate portfolios will be the next step on the horizon.