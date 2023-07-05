Bertec Unveils Expanded Distribution of Its Comprehensive Clinical Product Portfolio, Opening New Doors for Business Partners
Bertec, a leading developer, manufacturer, and provider of innovative clinical systems specializing in balance and vestibular testing, paves the way for expanded opportunities and enhanced support for valued business partners and customers worldwide.
Columbus, OH, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bertec, a leading developer, manufacturer, and provider of innovative clinical systems specializing in balance and vestibular testing, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its business operations. Effective as of July 1, 2023, Bertec has direct control over the distribution of its entire product portfolio, marking the end of its exclusive partnership with Interacoustics. This exciting development paves the way for expanded opportunities and enhanced support for valued business partners and customers.
Over the past several years, Bertec and Interacoustics have enjoyed a fruitful collaboration, establishing a strong presence and delivering innovative solutions in the field of balance and vestibular testing. Throughout this partnership, Bertec's clinical products have consistently set the industry gold standard, demonstrating unparalleled accuracy, reliability, and advanced features.
With the exclusive agreement coming to a close, Bertec is thrilled to resume direct distribution, allowing for more seamless access to its exceptional range of products. By taking back the reins, Bertec aims to streamline operations, optimize customer support, and foster even stronger relationships with its customers and its esteemed network of distributors across the movement sciences.
Bertec's product portfolio encompasses a comprehensive suite of clinical solutions, including state-of-the-art balance platforms, advanced vestibular testing devices, and multisensory screening and assessment solutions. Designed with meticulous attention to detail and backed by rigorous research, Bertec's offerings have become synonymous with excellence and precision in the industry.
"Our team at Bertec is truly excited about this new chapter in our distribution strategy," said Murat Berme, CEO at Bertec. “Regaining control over our product portfolio distribution enables us to directly ensure that our customers have the best experience with better access to our cutting-edge solutions and expertise. We are confident that this change will create new avenues for growth and foster even stronger relationships within the industry while ultimately improving patient care."
By directly engaging with distributors, Bertec aims to cultivate collaborative partnerships and enhance the customer experience. Business partners can expect streamlined order fulfillment processes, prompt technical support, and comprehensive training resources, ensuring they have the tools necessary to succeed in their respective markets.
As Bertec enters this new phase, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing balance and vestibular testing, revolutionizing the industry with their unwavering dedication to excellence.
Over the past several years, Bertec and Interacoustics have enjoyed a fruitful collaboration, establishing a strong presence and delivering innovative solutions in the field of balance and vestibular testing. Throughout this partnership, Bertec's clinical products have consistently set the industry gold standard, demonstrating unparalleled accuracy, reliability, and advanced features.
With the exclusive agreement coming to a close, Bertec is thrilled to resume direct distribution, allowing for more seamless access to its exceptional range of products. By taking back the reins, Bertec aims to streamline operations, optimize customer support, and foster even stronger relationships with its customers and its esteemed network of distributors across the movement sciences.
Bertec's product portfolio encompasses a comprehensive suite of clinical solutions, including state-of-the-art balance platforms, advanced vestibular testing devices, and multisensory screening and assessment solutions. Designed with meticulous attention to detail and backed by rigorous research, Bertec's offerings have become synonymous with excellence and precision in the industry.
"Our team at Bertec is truly excited about this new chapter in our distribution strategy," said Murat Berme, CEO at Bertec. “Regaining control over our product portfolio distribution enables us to directly ensure that our customers have the best experience with better access to our cutting-edge solutions and expertise. We are confident that this change will create new avenues for growth and foster even stronger relationships within the industry while ultimately improving patient care."
By directly engaging with distributors, Bertec aims to cultivate collaborative partnerships and enhance the customer experience. Business partners can expect streamlined order fulfillment processes, prompt technical support, and comprehensive training resources, ensuring they have the tools necessary to succeed in their respective markets.
As Bertec enters this new phase, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing balance and vestibular testing, revolutionizing the industry with their unwavering dedication to excellence.
Contact
BertecContact
Benedikt Jocham
+49 151 56100589
www.bertec.com
Benedikt Jocham
+49 151 56100589
www.bertec.com
Categories