Tellurian Just Announced the Launch of Their 2024 Corporate Diaries and Customized Scribble Notebooks
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Tellurian printing press has become well known in the Middle East and in the Gulf region for its unique ability to personalize diaries and notebooks extensively, by customizing the cover design by choosing from 200+ PU leather colors and textures, that can be branded with a logo, or by overprinting a customer watermark on every page, the branding possibilities are endless.
2024 Diaries
Corporate Diaries have always been the traditional end of year gifts to thank clients for their yearlong business. Eye catching with their PU leather look, elegant with their cream printed paper, sophisticated with their content such as, the international information pages and World Map, and fashionable with their colorful ribbon marker, these agendas can be personalized to include advertising pages to showcase a company products and services.
Scribble Notebooks
Don’t be ruled by the norms. Create customized notebooks, your way. Retrofitted with an elastic closure and/or a pen loop, everlasting their undated pages, and memorable with a company logo on every page, these custom printed notebooks are the ultimate corporate gift that companies can giveaway all year long, especially if they are combined with a promotional pen.
About Tellurian Book Production
Tellurian Book Production, founded in 2000, has become the largest manufacturer of corporate diaries and notebooks in the Middle East region. The Tellurian company also offers leather organizers, 2024 Calendars, promotional pens, branded USB’s and other corporate gift items to help businesses promote and market their brands in the corporate world.
2024 Diaries
Corporate Diaries have always been the traditional end of year gifts to thank clients for their yearlong business. Eye catching with their PU leather look, elegant with their cream printed paper, sophisticated with their content such as, the international information pages and World Map, and fashionable with their colorful ribbon marker, these agendas can be personalized to include advertising pages to showcase a company products and services.
Scribble Notebooks
Don’t be ruled by the norms. Create customized notebooks, your way. Retrofitted with an elastic closure and/or a pen loop, everlasting their undated pages, and memorable with a company logo on every page, these custom printed notebooks are the ultimate corporate gift that companies can giveaway all year long, especially if they are combined with a promotional pen.
About Tellurian Book Production
Tellurian Book Production, founded in 2000, has become the largest manufacturer of corporate diaries and notebooks in the Middle East region. The Tellurian company also offers leather organizers, 2024 Calendars, promotional pens, branded USB’s and other corporate gift items to help businesses promote and market their brands in the corporate world.
Contact
Tellurian Book ProductionContact
Jad Zakka
+971 4 589 8829
www.tellurian-uae.com
Jad Zakka
+971 4 589 8829
www.tellurian-uae.com
Categories