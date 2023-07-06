AAEON Release the BOXER-6751-ADP, a Rugged Industry 4.0 Market Solution
Compact, tough, and powerful, the BOXER-6751-ADP is tailored for Industry 4.0 integration.
Taipei, Taiwan, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading provider of integrated Industry 4.0 solutions, has released the BOXER-6751-ADP, a DIN Rail Fanless Embedded Box PC featuring 12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors. The BOXER-6751-ADP is equipped with the rugged characteristics that have come to represent its fanless Box PC range, including a compact 74.3mm x 186mm x 127mm chassis with a DIN rail mount for easy, low-profile deployment.
Specifically designed for Industry 4.0 markets such as the manufacturing and energy sectors, the system is equipped with a wide -20°C ~ 60°C temperature range along with a power input range of 9V ~ 36V, making it suitable for deployment in environments with both extreme temperature and power source fluctuations. Heat dissipation is achieved via both an internal and external heatsink, a design choice chosen to avoid the issues that fan-assisted hardware can encounter in factory atmospheres.
A fairly comprehensive set of interfaces provide the necessary connectivity for a range of applications, with key functions being RS-232/422/485 available via two DB-9 ports, digital I/O via a DB-15 port for equipment inspection sensors.
For peripheral devices, the BOXER-6751-ADP contains two ethernet ports supporting 2.5GbE Intel® I226-LM and GbE Intel® I219-LM, which can be used for cameras or wired networking. It is also equipped with six USB Type-A ports, with three supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2 function and three supporting USB 2.0, alongside dual HDMI 1.4b for display output.
Storage comes in the form of SATA III and NVMe support via a 2.5” Drive Bay and an M.2 2280 M-Key slot respectively. Further expansion options are also available via M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key slots, which provide support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G modules.
The BOXER-6751-ADP is now available to order, with pricing available via both the AAEON eShop and via the AAEON sales team.
For more information about the BOXER-6751-ADP, please visit our product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
