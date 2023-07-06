Roland Kemokai Drops Powerful Reggae Anthem "Babylon Is A Parasite"
Roland Kemokai, the critically acclaimed reggae artist, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated single, "Babylon Is A Parasite."
Austin, TX, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This infectious track combines irresistible vibes and impeccable production, showcasing Kemokai's exceptional musical talent and thought-provoking lyricism.
As "Babylon Is A Parasite" unfolds, listeners are immediately captivated by the mesmerizing beats and enthralling arrangement. Kemokai's commanding vocals seamlessly blend with the dynamic arrangement, creating a sonic experience that is impossible to resist. The single's strong production draws in listeners, setting the stage for the impactful message to come.
Deeply rooted in Kemokai's personal experiences, "Babylon Is A Parasite" delivers a powerful economic and social justice message. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of the artist's journey and his reliance on music during times of chaos. Reflecting on his past, Kemokai shares, "Music is my first love and sacred space of tranquility. When bullets were flying everywhere taking lives randomly and mortar shells dreadfully blasting in the streets of Monrovia, my 3-stringed village guitar became my best friend and deepest comfort."
Through his music, Roland Kemokai aims to inspire change and promote peace, using reggae as a vehicle for his powerful messages. "Babylon Is A Parasite" serves as a testament to his commitment to making a difference through his art.
Listeners can expect to be enthralled by "Babylon Is A Parasite," as Roland Kemokai's musical prowess and profound lyrics combine to create a captivating musical experience. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms on July 7.
About Roland Kemokai
Roland Kemokai, a.k.a. Mista Muzic, is a West African, Austin-Texas-based singer/songwriter, composer, pianist, published author, guitarist, bassist, music producer, and the energetic lead singer for Austin’s premier roots Reggae band, Roland & The Roots Riddim. Born in Liberia, West Africa, Roland was discarded on a community dump-pile as a baby. He struggled through poverty, violent abuses, and the Liberian civil war while utilizing remarkable gifts of strength, perseverance, and his music to survive. As a result of his life experiences, Roland’s music focuses on social justice, the power of forgiveness, community building, positive thinking, and the potential for greatness within us all. Roland’s music is streaming on all platforms under his name, Roland Kemokai. His book, SUNUMA, is also available online and in stores. For more info or to contact Roland, visit www.mistamuzic.com.
