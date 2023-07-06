xSuite Invoice Workflow for SAP S/4HANA Cloud
xSuite Group is one of the world’s first manufacturers to offer a workflow for digital accounts payable invoice automation on the SAP Business Technology Platform for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition.
Ahrensburg, Germany, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Following the supplier portal, xSuite Group now also provides a brand new workflow solution for its core business, digital invoice processing, on the SAP Business Technology Platform. SAP BTP allows the community to connect extensions and add-ons to SAP S/4HANA in any deployment format – including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition. xSuite is spearheading new technology worldwide by offering standardized accounts payable processes on SAP BTP. SAP aims to turn the Business Technology Platform into the foundation of the future for SAP-based business processes. xSuite supports the ERP manufacturer’s course.
xSuite has added a completely new technology stack to its “xSuite Invoice” core product to develop a standardized out-of-the-box invoice workflow based on SAP BTP. The BTP components are included in the “xSuite Invoice Premium” software package.
SAP launched the “GROW with SAP” initiative to attract mid-sized companies and new customers to S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition. The majority of SAP customers have yet to make the switch to SAP S/4HANA and have thus not yet decided on which deployment model to use. A look at the xSuite customer base confirms this: Many companies still work with SAP ECC on-premises or in the private cloud.
The newly enhanced AP solution supports any SAP S/4HANA operating model: SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Cloud Private Edition and on-premises installations. This gives SAP user companies maximum flexibility and facilitates the migration.
Jan Schulze, Head of Product Management at xSuite Group: “Many companies are pursuing a cloud-first or clean-core strategy. This often results in a journey that takes companies from on-premises systems to the private cloud and finally to the public cloud. Our solution gives them autonomy in this context: When it comes to accounts payable invoice automation, the workflow covers all bases, thus helping our customers get fit for the future.”
Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group, adds: “Standardization and the use of the public cloud help to simplify business processes. Early on, we believed in the public cloud as the deployment model of the future and focused our development on offering our AP solution on this platform. That’s why we’re among the first to provide a comprehensive invoice management software solution on SAP BTP.”
xSuite has added a completely new technology stack to its “xSuite Invoice” core product to develop a standardized out-of-the-box invoice workflow based on SAP BTP. The BTP components are included in the “xSuite Invoice Premium” software package.
SAP launched the “GROW with SAP” initiative to attract mid-sized companies and new customers to S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition. The majority of SAP customers have yet to make the switch to SAP S/4HANA and have thus not yet decided on which deployment model to use. A look at the xSuite customer base confirms this: Many companies still work with SAP ECC on-premises or in the private cloud.
The newly enhanced AP solution supports any SAP S/4HANA operating model: SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Cloud Private Edition and on-premises installations. This gives SAP user companies maximum flexibility and facilitates the migration.
Jan Schulze, Head of Product Management at xSuite Group: “Many companies are pursuing a cloud-first or clean-core strategy. This often results in a journey that takes companies from on-premises systems to the private cloud and finally to the public cloud. Our solution gives them autonomy in this context: When it comes to accounts payable invoice automation, the workflow covers all bases, thus helping our customers get fit for the future.”
Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group, adds: “Standardization and the use of the public cloud help to simplify business processes. Early on, we believed in the public cloud as the deployment model of the future and focused our development on offering our AP solution on this platform. That’s why we’re among the first to provide a comprehensive invoice management software solution on SAP BTP.”
Contact
xSuite North America Inc.Contact
Katharina Sartiano
+1 (617) 800 0980
www.xsuite.com
Katharina Sartiano
+1 (617) 800 0980
www.xsuite.com
Categories