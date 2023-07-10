Author Frederick Sproull’s New Book, "Galileo’s Shadow," is an Illuminating Work Examining the Attempts to Supplant the Fact-Based Theory of Evolution in US Schools
“Galileo’s Shadow: The Theory Evolution in the United States Courts,” from Frederick Sproull tells a story with scientific, political, and ethical implications using a cluster of federal court cases that represent the issues that are at stake in the controversy between the religious fundamentalist belief in creationism and Intelligent Design and the globally accepted theory of evolution based on the fossil record and other tangible scientific discoveries from the age of Darwin to the present.
Pittsburgh, PA, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Sproull, PhD, JD, is a biologist and attorney who earned his doctorate in developmental biology from the University of Pittsburgh, did postdoctoral research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and currently serves as chair of the Department of Biology at LaRoche University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he teaches evolution, population genetics, and an exploration of the Galapagos Islands and maintains a special interest in educational law, has completed his new book, “Galileo’s Shadow: The Theory Evolution in the United States Courts”: a compelling examination of federal court cases centered on religious versus scientific content in American public schools.
The author writes, “This work deals with the efforts of creationists during the twentieth and twenty-first centuries to eliminate or limit the teaching of evolution in United States public schools and the response that these efforts generated from mainstream law, science, and religion. The confrontations that ensued often resulted in political maneuvering, the enactment of laws, and litigation. Usually, the litigation found its way into the federal courts with United States constitutional implications. No other scientific theory has ever been subject to such legal prohibition or judicial scrutiny in the history of the United States. Astonishingly, evolution cases of this kind found their way to the Supreme Court twice. The interplay among the scientific, legal, and religious issues woven throughout the various court decisions that are examined in this work are of particular interest; as is the nature of science. Also of interest is how proponents of both evolution and creationism cynically altered and bent their arguments in response to prior court decisions in an effort to successfully promulgate their particular position and how courts often tailored their decisions to ideology, rather than judicial principles.
“A story with scientific, political, and ethical implications is told in this work using a cluster of federal court cases that fairly represent the issues that are at stake in this controversy. Perhaps they also provide us with a model for better understanding how the judicial and legal systems operate.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Sproull’s engrossing book is an eye-opening read for anyone interested in the legal machinations of a faction of American society determined to steer the teaching of the origins of the universe from scientific consensus to religious doctrine.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Galileo’s Shadow: The Theory Evolution in the United States Courts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
