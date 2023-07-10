Author Frederick Sproull’s New Book, "Galileo’s Shadow," is an Illuminating Work Examining the Attempts to Supplant the Fact-Based Theory of Evolution in US Schools

“Galileo’s Shadow: The Theory Evolution in the United States Courts,” from Frederick Sproull tells a story with scientific, political, and ethical implications using a cluster of federal court cases that represent the issues that are at stake in the controversy between the religious fundamentalist belief in creationism and Intelligent Design and the globally accepted theory of evolution based on the fossil record and other tangible scientific discoveries from the age of Darwin to the present.