Author Travis Peterson’s New Book, "9 Quarters and a Little Bit of Redemption," is an Intimate Self-Portrait Revealing All That the Author Overcame Throughout His Life
Recent release “9 Quarters and a Little Bit of Redemption,” from Page Publishing author Travis Peterson, is a deeply personal and moving autobiographical account that explores the struggles the author was forced to endure beginning with his childhood. Dealing with emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, Peterson discusses how these trials forever shaped his outlook on life and his future.
Evans, GA, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Travis Peterson has completed his new book, “9 Quarters and a Little Bit of Redemption”: a profound memoir that reveals the struggle and obstacles faced by the author throughout his life, beginning with a lonely childhood in an unfulfilling environment where drug abuse and physical and sexual abuse were a constant companion.
A veteran of the Marine Corps, author Travis Peterson is a Purple Heart recipient and who took part in the second battle of Fallujah. Most importantly, he is a husband, a father of three daughters, and a sexual abuse survivor. He is known for his ability to paint pictures with his words, and his life’s motto is “What you were is not who you are.”
“As you read this book, know that it is easier for me now as I write this,” shares Peterson. “At times, it was the absolute worst times in my life. I am sharing my nakedness, humor, and the stories of my life in hopes to make someone else’s life a little easier to navigate. My wish is for you to learn from me and to see that anything is possible if you only stay the course.”
Published by Page Publishing, Travis Peterson’s enthralling tale shares the author’s personal insights and life lessons he has garnered along his journey with raw, unfiltered truths. Thought-provoking and poignant, “9 Quarters and a Little Bit of Redemption” is sure to keep readers invested and remain with them long after its stirring conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “9 Quarters and a Little Bit of Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
