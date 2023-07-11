Author Travis Peterson’s New Book, "9 Quarters and a Little Bit of Redemption," is an Intimate Self-Portrait Revealing All That the Author Overcame Throughout His Life

Recent release “9 Quarters and a Little Bit of Redemption,” from Page Publishing author Travis Peterson, is a deeply personal and moving autobiographical account that explores the struggles the author was forced to endure beginning with his childhood. Dealing with emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, Peterson discusses how these trials forever shaped his outlook on life and his future.