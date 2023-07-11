Author Richard A. Porter’s New Book, "Behind the Stone," is a Profound Discussion on the Importance of Leading a Life Within the Sanctity of Christ and All He Preaches
Recent release “Behind the Stone: Abiding in the Will of God,” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Porter, is a faith-based guide to help readers live in accordance with the teachings of the Lord. Along with his own recounting of his own journey in faith, Porter reveals what it truly means to live within Christ's divine light and salvation.
Meriden, CT, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard A. Porter, a follower of Christ who is originally from Connecticut and runs the YouTube channel, “Unity in Christ,” has completed his new book, “Behind the Stone: Abiding in the Will of God”: a powerful reflection of the author’s journey in his faith as well as his teachings on the importance of living one’s life in accordance with Christ’s will.
“With both eyes searching and with one finger typing, I heard through the Spirit, ‘This book will be the best of its kind,’” writes Porter. “The problem with spelling out the truth is that many churches will not handle the weight of this book’s convictions. Our faith does not always correspond with the Gospel’s truth. However, a ‘new crop’ is here and will awaken believers to the Gospel promises. Through the revelations the Holy Spirit puts into their hearts, they will have the ability to stand upright in Christ. Prepare your ground for the young men and women who will be highly favored by God.
“Smaller in number are the evil standing against our Father’s perfect design, but their unity overpowers Christianity plagued by division. These pages present the opportunity to become one with our Holy Father in becoming one ‘Behind the Stone.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard A. Porter’s new book is an enlightening journey designed to help readers open their hearts and minds to Christ’s messages of love and direct the Lord’s followers back to his everlasting light of salvation. Through his writings, “Behind the Stone” explores the importance of staying obedient and is a must-read for those desiring to live a fruitful and sanctified life in Jesus Christ.
Readers can purchase “Behind the Stone: Abiding in the Will of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
