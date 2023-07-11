Author Richard A. Porter’s New Book, "Behind the Stone," is a Profound Discussion on the Importance of Leading a Life Within the Sanctity of Christ and All He Preaches

Recent release “Behind the Stone: Abiding in the Will of God,” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Porter, is a faith-based guide to help readers live in accordance with the teachings of the Lord. Along with his own recounting of his own journey in faith, Porter reveals what it truly means to live within Christ's divine light and salvation.