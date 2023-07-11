Author Amber Hall’s New Book, "Last of the Crystal Dragon," Follows a Young Woman and Her Dragon Companion as They Quest to Help to Free Her Kingdom from Tyrannical Rule

Recent release “Last of the Crystal Dragon,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amber Hall, is a gripping fantasy that follows a young woman who must team up with a dragon to restore six gems in order to heal their land from the ravages of a vile king and allow the legendary dragons from eons ago to return.