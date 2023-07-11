Author Amber Hall’s New Book, "Last of the Crystal Dragon," Follows a Young Woman and Her Dragon Companion as They Quest to Help to Free Her Kingdom from Tyrannical Rule
Recent release “Last of the Crystal Dragon,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amber Hall, is a gripping fantasy that follows a young woman who must team up with a dragon to restore six gems in order to heal their land from the ravages of a vile king and allow the legendary dragons from eons ago to return.
Bismarck, ND, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amber Hall has completed her new book, “Last of the Crystal Dragon”: a riveting and compelling fantasy tale that centers around a young woman named Esmerelda, who receives visions of dragons that may hold the key to ending the reign of the cruel king who know rules over her land.
A graduate of North Dakota State University, author Amber Hall holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts, which she received in 2018. Using her knowledge of fantasy and games, she wrote a couple of short stories for her capstone and has kept her mind sharp for potential stories. She is a self-taught pyrography artist who uses her knowledge of drawing to extend her talents into her beautiful works of art. She has always had a passion for art, dragons, and a good story. In her spare time, she likes to draw, play video games, and spend time with her family.
Hall shares, “Since the end of dragons, the self-proclaimed king Delhi has ruined the lands and the lives of many for as long as anyone can remember. In a single night, he somehow killed all the dragons and anything linked to them. No one would stand against his command until a village girl came about.
“After coming into contact with a crystal flower, Esmeralda started having dreams of dragons near the mountain. When she decides to see what was calling to her, she finds a dragon from a lost time. Or at least he claims to be a dragon. Stuck in a human form, the dragon is furious about the situation and immediately lashes out at her. Unsure what to believe, Esmeralda is hesitant on what to do until danger comes after both of them.
“Forced to work together, they must restore the six elemental crystals that appeared around her neck. Each one represents one of the sacred lands of dragons. Out on the run, they must find the crystal flowers and allies to get answers about the past. In order to stand a chance against Delhi, they must succeed or die trying.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amber Hall’s tale was initially inspired by one of the author’s dragon artworks, which sparked the initial concept of the story and evolved into “Last of the Crystal Dragon.” As Esmerelda and her new dragon companion face off against evil magic, curses, monsters, and each other, will the two manage to get along long enough to solve the mysteries of what happened to the dragons before it's too late, or is history doomed to repeat itself? Expertly paced and full of thrilling adventures and shocking twists, “Last of the Crystal Dragon” is an absolute page-turner that lovers of fantasy won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Last of the Crystal Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
