Madeline Gandy’s Newly Released "You Are Not Alone" is a Compassionate Reminder of God’s Love Expressed Through Thoughtful Daily Devotions
“You Are Not Alone,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Madeline Gandy, is a heartfelt collection of devotional reflections that will aid readers in their pursuit of keeping faith during times of trial.
Albany, NY, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “You Are Not Alone”: a potent reminder of God’s comforting grace. “You Are Not Alone” is the creation of published author Madeline Gandy, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in Upstate New York.
Gandy shares, “When we go through challenges and face trials and tribulations in our lives, many times, we think that we are alone. It’s so important for you to know that you are never alone. Keep in mind that someone else may be facing the same exact issue(s) as you or maybe going through worse. Just know that you can overcome any obstacle in your life, any challenge thrown at you because you have Christ as your foundation. He gives countless reminders in His Word of how we are to fight this great fight.
“May this book provide you with the encouragement needed to help you continue to stand, push through, and fight. As believers, we are only passing by on this earth, awaiting the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Until then, don’t lose hope and know you have a greater reward to look forward to. With Jesus on your side, you can do all things through Christ who gives you strength. This is not intended to replace reading the Bible but to be used as a supplement. It is also not to say that you don’t already know His Word, but it serves as a reminder of what God’s Word says during those moments when we lose sight.
“Apostle Peter emphasizes this in 2 Peter 2:12, 'For this reason, I will not be negligent to remind you always of these things, though you know and are established in the present truth. Yes, I think it is right, as long as I am in this tent, to stir you up by reminding you.'
“May this book serve as a reminder to you of God’s grace and His love for you.
“Blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madeline Gandy’s new book will encourage and uplift as readers reflect on the relevant scripture within each devotion.
Consumers can purchase “You Are Not Alone” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Are Not Alone,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
