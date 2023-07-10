Mark Craber’s Newly Released "Quest for Hope" is a Potent Medical Memoir That Explores the Hope Lost Through Prolonged Pain While the Medical Industry is Clueless
“Quest for Hope,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Craber, is an informative story of a challenging journey to find answers for an unknown pain until God miraculously reveals the solution.
Kenefic, OK, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Quest for Hope”: a powerful reminder of God’s restorative promise. “Quest for Hope” is the creation of published author Mark Craber, a dedicated husband and father who resides in Oklahoma.
Craber shares, “Mark’s heart-wrenching and inspirational story is one of pursuing hope and persevering through the agony of excruciating and debilitating pain from an illness with an undiagnosed source. While struggling through his mysterious life-threatening medical condition, he discovered the true meaning of hope found through his relationship with Jesus Christ. He came to Oklahoma to die from his fight with gastroparesis, but God spared him to endure another mortal battle with the medical industry. This is his account of God’s miraculous hope during the most difficult of circumstances of loss, pain, and depression. Could you have something foreign purposely left inside of your body without your knowledge from a robotic/laparoscopic surgery causing you harm? God can and will use Mark’s account of hope and perseverance to help you reveal your unknown 'kryptonite.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Craber’s new book will challenge and uplift readers as they reflect on the impactful message found within.
Consumers can purchase “Quest for Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Quest for Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories