Don Ella Cruz’s Newly Released "From Graduation to Glory" is a Powerful Story of Family and Faith as Witnessed Through the Eyes of a Dedicated Mother
“From Graduation to Glory,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Ella Cruz, is a powerful reminder of God’s hand upon us even in moments of unimaginable loss and uncertainty.
Cincinnati, OH, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “From Graduation to Glory”: a potent story of faith, grief, and God’s perfect love. “From Graduation to Glory” is the creation of published author Don Ella Cruz.
Cruz shares, “How often do we pray for our children and their struggles? The struggle for Justin to graduate his senior year kept me in the presence of God, seeking Him for direction. I heard God telling me, “He’s going to graduate.” His words gave me the strength to persevere and not give up, not knowing I would be walking from my son’s life to his life in glory.
“My flesh struggled with not being ready for God to allow what had been settled in heaven. I had to spiritually process it without sharing a word. God kept me from telling anyone because they could have interfered with His plan. When the appointed time had come, no matter how my heart cried with continuous prayers, knowing God’s perfect love for me, there was no changing His mind. I struggled with surrendering my will. 'Turn him over to me,' I heard God speak in an audible voice, 'so I can allow what is going to happen.'
“My flesh had to come into an agreement with what God was doing. I remember saying, 'Not my will, Lord. Your will be done.' Justin took a step from graduation to glory. When Justin’s feet no longer touched the earth, his final steps were from flesh to spirit. God told it all to me, but the point of when I had to experience it—that’s when I really knew. I was able to see that God has many great things to do with Justin but not here.
“God, You made that be our secret.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Ella Cruz’s new book will resonate with many who have lost a loved one and found comfort in God.
Consumers can purchase “From Graduation to Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Graduation to Glory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cruz shares, “How often do we pray for our children and their struggles? The struggle for Justin to graduate his senior year kept me in the presence of God, seeking Him for direction. I heard God telling me, “He’s going to graduate.” His words gave me the strength to persevere and not give up, not knowing I would be walking from my son’s life to his life in glory.
“My flesh struggled with not being ready for God to allow what had been settled in heaven. I had to spiritually process it without sharing a word. God kept me from telling anyone because they could have interfered with His plan. When the appointed time had come, no matter how my heart cried with continuous prayers, knowing God’s perfect love for me, there was no changing His mind. I struggled with surrendering my will. 'Turn him over to me,' I heard God speak in an audible voice, 'so I can allow what is going to happen.'
“My flesh had to come into an agreement with what God was doing. I remember saying, 'Not my will, Lord. Your will be done.' Justin took a step from graduation to glory. When Justin’s feet no longer touched the earth, his final steps were from flesh to spirit. God told it all to me, but the point of when I had to experience it—that’s when I really knew. I was able to see that God has many great things to do with Justin but not here.
“God, You made that be our secret.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Ella Cruz’s new book will resonate with many who have lost a loved one and found comfort in God.
Consumers can purchase “From Graduation to Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Graduation to Glory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories